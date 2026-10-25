Heidi Klum has sparked a frenzy of speculation about her 2026 Halloween costume after posting a close‑up of what appears to be brain and intestine‑like prosthetics on Instagram just one week before her annual New York party.

The German‑born model and television presenter, 53, shared the image on 24 October with the caption: 'What's my costume? One week to go.'

The photograph shows a cluster of brightly coloured prosthetic pieces pressed together in a pattern similar to coral. On closer inspection, several shapes appear to resemble a brain, coils of intestines and other fleshy forms. Some followers described the image as 'disgusting' and 'so gross.'

Klum told People in an interview published on 17 September that this year's look would lean heavily into horror. 'It's going to be very, very bloody,' she said.

The final costume has not been confirmed. Klum is expected to reveal it at her party on 31 October in New York City.

Fans Race To Decode Heidi Klum's Gory Teaser

Commenters quickly began offering theories about the Heidi Klum Halloween costume. Several suggested she would become Monstro Elisasue, the creature from the 2024 body horror film The Substance, which earned Demi Moore an Oscar nomination for best actress.

Others said the textures resembled the fungal growths seen in The Last of Us and predicted she would appear as one of the Clickers, the infected creatures from the franchise.

A third group saw something aquatic. They said the branching, glossy shapes recalled coral, barnacles and deep‑sea creatures, and guessed anything from the Great Barrier Reef to a decaying mermaid‑like figure.

None of the theories has been verified. The post drew thousands of comments and reposts across Instagram, X and TikTok within hours.

Some users criticised Klum for sharing such graphic imagery, saying it was 'too much' or that she should 'act her age'. Others defended her, saying the annual spectacle was the reason they looked forward to her Halloween reveal.

Heidi Klum's History of Extreme Halloween Transformations

Klum has spent more than two decades building her Halloween party into a fixture of the US celebrity calendar, using prosthetics, specialist make‑up and full‑body rigs for her costumes.

Last year she arrived as Medusa, in green scales and a headpiece of robotic snakes. Her husband, Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz, 37, appeared as a Greek warrior turned to stone. Klum told E! News that about 15 people had worked on the look, which took roughly 10 hours to complete.

In 2024, she dressed as E.T. the Extra‑Terrestrial, wearing a towering prosthetic head. She told The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that it was so heavy she feared her neck 'was going to snap off.'

In 2023, she appeared as a giant peacock, with nine acrobats forming her tail feathers and claws. Earlier costumes have included a worm, an elderly woman and Cleopatra.

Klum told People in 2023 that she tried to choose something 'people naturally wouldn't do,' avoiding stereotypical outfits such as the 'sexy nurse.' 'My goal is to not let any of my Halloween fans down,' she added.