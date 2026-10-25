Nicki Minaj's lawyers asked a New York court on Friday, 23 October 2026, for permission to withdraw from her production-cost lawsuit. They cited differences over strategy and communication in the $275,149.62 (€245,800 and £205,800) dispute.

The request follows a case filed on 23 March 2026 by 24/7 Productions (USA) Inc. The company alleges unpaid costs from December 2023 Jingle Ball performances and events promoting Minaj's album Pink Friday 2. Minaj and her company, Pink Friday Productions LLC, dispute the claim.

Why Nicki Minaj's Lawyers Want to Withdraw

Attorney Bruce W. Bieber submitted the application on behalf of Kurzman Eisenberg Corbin & Lever LLP, according to AllHipHop's original reporting. The firm has represented both Minaj and Pink Friday Productions in the New York proceedings.

The lawyers cited 'irreconcilable differences' and said they were 'unable to align on litigation strategy' with Minaj. Their filing also described a 'breakdown in communication'. It did not publicly explain the specific decisions that caused those disagreements.

The firm said the circumstances had 'rendered effective representation unreasonably difficult'. That phrase describes the lawyers' stated difficulty continuing their work. It is not a judicial finding that the rapper behaved improperly.

Bieber said elaborating could reveal privileged communications with his client. He offered to provide further information privately, through an in camera review, if the court required it. The reporting does not establish that such a review occurred.

The firm also sought time for replacement counsel to take over if the judge permitted its withdrawal. A proposed order described a possible 30-day extension, although any timetable would depend on judicial approval.

The available reports do not confirm that the court has authorised the lawyers to leave. Until then, seeking withdrawal should not be confused with ending their representation. Nor does the application decide the disputed debt.

What the Nicki Minaj Jingle Ball Lawsuit Alleges

The production company's complaint was filed in the Supreme Court of the State of New York, New York County, under index number 651775/2026. The plaintiff is a production services business, not the organiser of the Jingle Ball tour. The concert series is run by iHeartMedia.

24/7 Productions says it provided services for Minaj's Jingle Ball appearances in Chicago and Atlanta and related promotional events in New York. Its claim concerns expenses linked to staffing, transport, security and hospitality, which it alleges remain unpaid.

Among the disputed items is a seven-night stay at the Langham hotel in New York. A folio described by AllHipHop lists $103,730 (€92,700 and £77,600) for a suite and four additional rooms. The suite reportedly cost $9,500 (€8,490 and £7,110) per night.

AllHipHop identified 'Tori Spaulding', the name on the hotel booking, as an alias used by Minaj. The reported expenses also include a private dinner on 12 December costing $1,939.66 (€1,730 and £1,450). These figures describe charges in dispute, not established personal debts.

A separate Four Seasons stay in Fort Lauderdale reportedly totalled $25,197.85 (€22,510 and £18,850). That bill included a suite priced at $3,800 (€3,390 and £2,840) nightly, alongside accommodation for security staff and a stylist.

Minaj's lawyers have challenged the production company's account and described the hospitality costs as approved. In a filing dated 31 July 2026, Pink Friday Productions maintained that it had already paid the debt. That assertion directly conflicts with the production company's claim for reimbursement.

Minaj also sought dismissal of the claims against her personally. Her lawyers argued that Pink Friday Productions, rather than the rapper in her individual capacity, was the contracting party. The question of personal liability is separate from whether the company owes anything.

The withdrawal application does not resolve either issue. Bieber has requested time for new lawyers to be appointed, but any pause in proceedings rests with the court. The disputed invoices remain part of the underlying civil case.