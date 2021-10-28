Meghan Markle made the kind gesture of giving copies of "The Bench" to young students at a Los Angeles school.

The Duchess of Sussex donated copies of her children's book to students at Preschool Learning Center. The Assistance League of Los Angeles shared the delightful news on its Instagram page along with photos of the kids holding and reading their books.

"The students at our Preschool Learning Center were overjoyed to each receive a personal copy of The Bench, a children's book penned by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex!" reads the announcement.

"Thank you to The Archewell Foundation for this donation and your continued support of the League and L.A.'s most vulnerable children," the note concluded.

Commentators shared their gratitude to the mum-of-two for her generous gift. One wrote, "Precious! The kids will love it" and another chimed in, "such a lovely book."

The Assistance League of Los Angeles is a non-profit organisation that helps improve the lives of "at-risk-children." They help impoverished children in the community "through philanthropy, dedicated service, and compassionate programs." The organisation aligns with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Archewell Foundation which focuses on compassion-based projects to help people.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle previously volunteered at the Preschool Learning Center in August 2020. They helped the young students replant their learning garden and the duke even planted seeds of his mother's favourite flowers Forget-Me-Not.

Aside from the book donation, the Duchess of Sussex also participated in a book reading drive with Brightly Storytime. She read "The Bench" passionately which had listeners admitting that it made them teary-eyed.

"WATCH NOW: We're absolutely over the moon to welcome Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex to Brightly Storytime! Enjoy a reading of THE BENCH (also available as an audiobook)," reads a caption of the video Brightly Storytime shared of the duchess promoting her book.

Netizens complimented Meghan Markle for her calm and soothing voice with one saying that "you can hear the love in her voice." Others admitted that they became emotional listening to her reading. One commented, "who's chopping onions" and another wrote, "GOOSEBUMPS all over listening to that Meghan's soothing voice of the Bench. Lots of emotions."