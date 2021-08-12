Despite the feud between their respective husbands Prince William and Prince Harry, and the recent royal drama and explosive interviews, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's relationship is better than ever before.

According to a report in Us Weekly, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's relationship is continually improving after a rocky year, during which the Duchess of Sussex famously claimed her sister-in-law made her cry. A source told the outlet about their current equation, "Meghan and Kate are actually getting along really well and have been in touch more often."

"Meghan and Kate's relationship was never that close. And now they're closer than ever and working on their relationship for the sake of the family," the insider explained.

There have always been speculations that the Duchesses don't get along, but the first time either of them made a comment about this was at the Sussexes' interview with Oprah Winfrey in March. "The Bench" author said that Kate had made her cry ahead of her wedding with Harry over an argument about flower girl dresses in May 2018, contrary to reports at the time that it was the other way around.

"The narrative with Kate, it didn't happen. A few days before the wedding she was upset about flower girl dresses and it made me cry. It really hurt my feelings," she said, adding that Kate later apologised and is "a good person."

After the interview, sources told the outlet that Meghan and Kate have not spoken in a year, but the reason behind it is not their own differences but the feud between their husbands. "There is real animosity that the brothers have toward one another, and that has spilled over to Meghan and Kate's relationship, making it very hard for them to be friends or even friendly," the insider said.

Later reports claimed that they are in "a better place" since Meghan welcomed her daughter Lilibet last month. A source said, "Kate has been reaching out to Meghan a lot more since [Lili] was born, she's sending [notes and] gifts and trying to build up a relationship."

"They've bonded over both having daughters and can't wait for all the cousins to meet," another source said.