Prince Harry reportedly wasted no time in marrying Meghan Markle who was also eager to live the rest of her life with the royal after just two years of getting to know each other.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex started dating in 2016 after they were set up on a blind date by a mutual friend. They then went on two more dates according to The Sun, after which the 37-year-old whisked the former "Suits" actress to a country close to his heart, Botswana.

Prince Harry had previously talked about how he and Meghan Markle spent quiet nights camping under the stars in Botswana. They were in their own world while trying to get to know each other better for five days in the country. He later shared his belief that the "stars were aligned" when he met his now-wife.

According to royal expert Ingrid Seward, the Duke of Sussex became so besotted with the TV actress. He was so "mesmerised" by her that he doted on her throughout their "whirlwind courtship."

The author claimed that Prince Harry became "obsessed" with Meghan Markle within just four months of meeting her. He was so in love, so much so, that he did not know that he was already being "dragged around like a royal performing seal."

Meanwhile, Seward claimed that Meghan Markle also acted fast as soon as their relationship was made public. She reportedly "moved at the speed of lightning" and thereafter, they announce their engagement and got married in May 2018.

it is said that the Duke of Sussex "grew up quickly" in his relationship with the 40-year-old. Body language expert Judi James claimed that, contrary to his boyish ways, he has now matured as he tried to "mimic" his wife's "more grown-up approach to life."

"His look of love and his much more relaxed body language now that he is a husband and father of two, suggests he focused on these states as a replacement for the fun, boyish, and very playful version of himself," she said.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle now live in Santa Barbara, California with their two children Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1. They left their royal duties behind in January 2020.