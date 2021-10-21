Meghan Markle is seeking paid paternity and maternity leave in a letter addressed to the U.S. Congress in which she opened up about how she and Prince Harry felt after the birth of Lilibet Diana.

The Duchess of Sussex got candid about becoming a parent for the second time following the birth of her daughter on June 4. She and Prince Harry are already parents to their two-year-old son Archie. She admitted that it is not always a piece of cake and that she and the Duke of Sussex were "overwhelmed."

"In June, my husband and I welcomed our second child. Like any parents, we were overjoyed. Like many parents, we were overwhelmed," Meghan Markle wrote in an open letter addressed to members of the U.S. Congress on Wednesday and posted on the official page for the Paid Leave for All organisation.

"Like fewer parents, we weren't confronted with the harsh reality of either spending those first few critical months with our baby or going back to work. We knew we could take her home, and in that vital (and sacred) stage, devote any and everything to our kids and to our family. We knew that by doing so we wouldn't have to make impossible choices about childcare, work, and medical care that so many have to make every single day," she continued.

The 40-year-old mum-of-two said that "no family should be faced with these decisions" and that "no family should have to choose between earning a living and having the freedom to take care of their child (or a loved one, or themselves, as we would see with a comprehensive paid leave plan)."

She continued, "In taking care of your child, you take care of your community, and you take care of your country—because when paid leave is a right, we're creating a foundation that helps address mental health outcomes, health care costs, and economic strength at the starting line."

The former "Suits" star believes that "paid leave should be a national right, rather than a patchwork option limited to those whose employers have policies in place." She urged to look at her request not on a political mindset as it is about "putting families above politics." The Duchess of Sussex closed her open letter, "So, on behalf of my family, Archie and Lili, and Harry, I thank you for considering this letter, and on behalf of all families, I ask you to ensure this consequential moment is not lost."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry took parental leaves following the birth of Lilibet Diana. They took some time off from doing work on their Archewell Foundation to spend time with the newborn and adjust to becoming parents to two children.