Royal fans have long been waiting for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to share photos of their daughter Lilibet Diana and that could happen anytime this week.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their daughter on June 4, and they have yet to share her picture with the public. Sources claimed that the couple could feature the 6-month-old for their Christmas card this year along with her big brother Archie.

Speculations are rife that they could release their Christmas card on Thursday, Dec. 23, in keeping with tradition. Goodto.com noted that in 2019, the couple also shared their greetings online on the same date, with Archie front and centre in the picture while they sat behind looking fondly at him.

The Queen's Commonwealth Trust shared the black and white Christmas card on Twitter along with the caption, "Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone!"

December 23, 2019

Then for 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also shared their Christmas card on Dec. 23. They partnered with one of their patronages, The Mayhew, to release a watercolour-painted image of the family sitting outside Archie's playhouse in the garden. The couple's two rescued dogs are also featured in the photo.

"We're thrilled to receive wonderful Christmas wishes from our Patron, The Duchess of Sussex, who also made a personal donation, helping dogs, cats and our community. From all of us at Mayhew, thank you and Merry Christmas," reads the caption added to the post.

Now royal watchers are wondering if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will feature Lilibet Diana in their Christmas card for 2021, especially since they have been very concerned over their family's privacy after Megxit. They have shared pictures of Archie since, but have mostly kept his face hidden.

But expectations are still high that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could release their Christmas card on Dec. 23 at 10:30 p.m. to avoid news publication. There is no newspaper printed on Christmas Day and it will reportedly also miss the Christmas Eve print edition. It is not yet known which organisation they will partner up with this time to have it shared on social media pages.