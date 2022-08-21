Royal expert Angela Levin criticised the alleged decision of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to have their second wedding in the U.S.

During her recent appearance on GB News, Levin lambasted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their rumoured renewal of vows and branded it "unkind" to the British royal family. It was claimed that the nuptials would take place in America, and the royal expert thought that would be a big slap to the face of Queen Elizabeth and the other members of the royal family.

Angela Levin, of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's second wedding, said, "My view is that they want to show what a 'real proper wedding' is going to be like. They said they wanted something very American when their wedding was rather American. It is also because Harry loves America so much that they wanted to re-do it. In other words, I think if you read between the lines, it is 'blow you' in the UK."

The royal expert referred to the Sussex couple's widely covered church wedding in 2018. Levin continued, "Never mind you spent £32 million on our wedding - and blow you the Royal family. We're going to do it our way, we want to do everything our way, and this is one of the things that are most important. I thought it was a bit unkind. I think really, they're not necessarily doing it for themselves, but they're doing it for Netflix."

As if that is not enough, Angelina Levin added, "It will make a very good documentary or addition to what they're doing. And then you think, well, could they have sought something original, something more interesting? We don't really want to see the whole thing again."

The British journalist questioned how many members of the royal family would get an invitation from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's supposed second wedding, as well as "showbiz people they do not know." Levin also wondered if there would be some personalities who would decline invites from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The royal biographer remarked, "I feel a lot of people wouldn't want to because in America at the moment, they feel really sorry for how they've treated the Queen. I've had loads and loads of letters telling me this, saying that we can't stand it because why is she being so hurtful to the Queen at 96, and I think that is really penetrating into the American people."

Meanwhile, the media team of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry previously announced that they would be returning to British soil in September to grace a number of charity events. They will visit Manchester for the One Young World Summit before travelling to Germany for the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 One Year to Go event.