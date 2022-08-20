Millie Bobby Brown sparked rumours that she is engaged to boyfriend Jake Bongiovi after the "Stranger Things" actress was seen sporting a gold diamond ring, a new report claimed.

Heat UK reported that Brown and Bongiovi were seen having some PDA while out and about in New York City earlier this week. However, what really caught fans' attention was the sizeable gold diamond band the actress was wearing on her finger.

PageSix shared photos of Brown holding Bongiovi, who is Jon Bon Jovi's youngest son, in a warm embrace. Fans were quick to react to the snaps that made rounds on social media.

One fan, however, pointed out that it might not be a diamond ring after all, saying, "If that were an oval diamond, it would have cuts in it to reflect light & sparkle; it usually isn't completely rounded like that. The clarity & colour are not giving diamond either. Looks like moonstone to me."

Also, Millie Bobby Brown nor Jake Bongiovi has confirmed or announced any engagement news up to this writing. So, avid followers of the couple should take all these engagement rumours with a pinch of salt until everything is proven true and correct.

For starters, the lovebirds were first linked romantically in June 2021 and went public in October after months of dating speculations. Brown debuted on her boyfriend's Instagram when he captured a selfie of them on a CCTV and shared it with his 1 million followers.

They also made their red-carpet debut at the BAFTAs in March and their second in May for the "Stranger Things" Season 4 premiere. Aside from her romance with Jake Bongiovi, Millie Bobby Brown also shared about getting enrolled in university.

Speaking to Allure, Brown divulged that she is an online student at Purdue University, which is situated in West Lafayette, Indiana. She is taking up Human Services, a program where students "learn about the system and how to help young people."

Deadline also claimed that "Stranger Things" has referenced Purdue in the past. Back in Season 3, a shirt for the said university appeared and was then sold online after the episode was aired.