Meghan Markle, who is currently on her maternity break after welcoming daughter Lilibet Diana in June, has already announced her new project.

The Duchess of Sussex would be producing a new animated series about the "heroic adventures" of a 12-year-old girl, whose character has been "inspired by influential women in history." The project will be created for Netflix as a part of the streaming giant's deal with Meghan and Prince Harry's production house "Archewell Productions."

"Pearl" is the working title of the Netflix original, which was announced with a statement on the royal couple's Archewell website. The former American actress will serve as an executive producer on the show alongside David Furnish (Rocketman, Gnomeo & Juliet), Carolyn Soper (Sherlock Gnomes, Tangled), and Emmy Award-winning filmmakers Liz Garbus (I'll Be Gone in the Dark, What Happened, Miss Simone?) and Dan Cogan (Icarus, The Apollo). Amanda Rynda, known for her work on "DC Super Hero Girls" and "The Loud House," will serve as showrunner and executive producer.

The announcement also included a statement by Meghan, who said about the story of the series, "Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life's daily challenges."

"I'm thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix, and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history. David Furnish and I have been eager to bring this special series to light, and I am delighted we are able to announce it today," the 39-year-old added.

The "Suits" alum signed off the message as Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, Co-Founder of Archewell Productions. The British royal had also used her Duchess title while releasing her children's book "The Bench," though she didn't use it on the birth certificate of her recently-born daughter.

Meghan has been listed on the birth document by her full name Rachel Meghan Markle, as the document required her legal name and her maiden name, while her husband Prince Harry has listed himself as "The Duke of Sussex" for his first name and "His Royal Highness" as his last name.