Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are very tactile with each other even when they are in public. But per a body language expert, there is one sign that proves the duchess still very much loves her husband.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not afraid to show their affection for each other during public engagements. They are mostly seen holding hands or touching each other's backs. This has not changed even after four years of being married and with two children.

According to body language expert Darren Stanton, Meghan Markle still deeply loves Prince Harry. Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, he said that the former "Suits" star shows her love for the 37-year-old through her body language.

He told the Mirror, "A tell-tale sign that shows how deeply Meghan is in love with Harry is the way she looks at him with a fixed gaze."

Stanton explained, "When Harry is talking or engaged in an activity, you'll notice Meghan is transfixed on him, staring at him adoringly - a sign of reciprocal liking and sharing a deep rapport with someone."

The body language expert compared the Duchess of Sussex to the late Princess Diana. He said the 40-year-old is similar to Prince Harry's mother in a way that they are both not "afraid to show" their emotions.

He pointed out that there have been plenty of times that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry "have displayed affectionate gestures towards one another publicly." These include "holding hands and being tactile, touching each other's elbows or back - intimate areas to touch."

The couple's most recent public appearances, including at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on July 18, showed them holding hands even while they were seated. The Duchess of Sussex also subtly touched her husband's arm while he whispered something to her ear.

Likewise, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle held hands when they arrived at St. Paul's Cathedral to join the royals for the Platinum Jubilee Thanksgiving service on June 3. Pictures also showed the duchess touching her husband's back as they prepared to take their seats inside. Suffice to say, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are more open with using their hands or body language to show their love for each other in public unlike Prince William and Kate Middleton.