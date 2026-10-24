Prince William has joked about repeatedly trying to remove Travis Kelce from a photograph with Taylor Swift and his children.

Appearing on a special Earthshot Prize edition of 'The Graham Norton Show', the Prince of Wales recalled their viral backstage encounter at Wembley Stadium. He also revealed that Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are fans of 'The Traitors.'

For context, William met Swift backstage during her Eras Tour concert at Wembley last summer, accompanied by Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The photograph went viral and marked the first image Swift publicly shared featuring herself and Kelce together. William admitted he had not appreciated the photograph's significance when it was taken.

Prince William Jokes About Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Photograph

William recalled attempting to arrange a photograph featuring himself, Swift and his children during their backstage meeting.

However, he joked that Kelce repeatedly returned to the frame despite his attempts to move him aside.

'I hadn't appreciated the significance,' William said, reflecting on the photograph that subsequently attracted worldwide attention.

'Actually, I was trying to move him out of the photo, and he just kept coming back in.'

The Prince continued his account of the encounter, explaining what he had originally wanted from the photograph.

'I kept trying to move him out, so it was just me, Taylor and the children.'

The resulting selfie featured William, George, Charlotte, Swift and Kelce, whom the original report identifies as the singer's now-husband.

William's recollection provided an unusual glimpse into a celebrity encounter that became a widely shared royal photograph.

Charlotte and Louis 'Obsessed' With the Traitors

The Prince also discussed his family's television preferences during the programme, appearing alongside Cate Blanchett, Robert Irwin and Hannah Waddingham.

William revealed that the BBC reality competition The Traitors has become particularly popular with his younger children.

'I love it, the family love it. Charlotte and Louis are obsessed with it. It's really good telly,' he said.

His enthusiasm apparently extends to the celebrities participating in the programme.

William recalled encountering actor Ross Kemp shortly after the first episode of Celebrity Traitors aired.

'I saw Ross Kemp the day after the first episode and I couldn't help but try, in the most appropriate way, to touch him to see what reaction I got from him,' William joked.

'Turns out he was actually very jumpy.'

William also tried unsuccessfully to persuade Kemp to reveal the winner.

Mistaken for Prince and Dreams of Being 'DJ Xara'

Elsewhere during the interview, William recalled an amusing case of mistaken identity during a visit to Somerset.

A man approached him and asked when he would perform, leaving the Prince initially confused by the unexpected question.

'It turned out he wanted me to sing Purple Rain, which I don't know the lyrics for,' William said.

The visitor had apparently mistaken him for the late American musician Prince.

William also reflected on his childhood ambitions, revealing that he once considered becoming a police officer.

His interests subsequently shifted towards music, although his plans for a career behind the decks never materialised.

'Then I went through a phase where I wanted to be a DJ, which didn't go very well,' he recalled.

'I was called DJ Xara with an X. It wasn't good.'

Light-Hearted Interview Against Backdrop of Harry Tensions

William's light-hearted television appearance followed renewed reporting about his strained relationship with his younger brother, Prince Harry.

Earlier this week, sources close to William reportedly told The Mirror that he had ruled out reconciliation with Harry.

According to the account, William remains deeply hurt by comments Harry made publicly about him and other family members.

These claims remain attributed to unnamed sources and have not been independently verified by IBTimes UK.

Harry, meanwhile, expressed his desire to repair family relationships during an interview with GQ this week.

'Some people don't want it to work out. I want it to work out,' Harry said.

He also acknowledged that past disagreements can leave lasting emotional consequences.

'Scars stick around forever,' he said, before explaining why reconciliation can be difficult.

'If there's certain things from the past that are still affecting your every day, that's harder to let go of.'

The brothers have remained estranged since Harry stepped away from royal duties and moved to California with Meghan Markle.

Harry has nevertheless maintained contact with King Charles, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2024, according to the supplied report.