Kate Middleton is reportedly struggling to contain her frustration following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's latest public appearances in Britain, according to an unnamed source quoted by RadarOnline.

The report claims the Princess of Wales was particularly troubled by the Sussexes' Nottingham visit on 15 October, during which the couple greeted members of the public and visited three local organisations. Their appearances drew attention because they resembled traditional royal engagements, despite Harry and Meghan having stepped back from their roles as working royals in 2020.

The report alleges that the visit revived painful memories of the couple's public criticism of the Royal Family. However, Kate's reported reaction has not been independently verified, and neither she nor Kensington Palace has publicly confirmed the claims.

Why Kate Middleton Is Reportedly 'Consumed by Fury' Over Nottingham Visit

An unnamed source told RadarOnline claimed that the Nottingham engagement had reignited Kate's frustration over Harry and Meghan's public criticism of the Royal Family. The insider alleged that she had spent years avoiding confrontation with the couple out of consideration for Prince William but was increasingly finding it difficult to remain silent.

'Catherine's frustration had intensified into her being consumed by fury following the Sussexes' Nottingham engagement, which revived painful memories of the couple's public criticism of the royal family', the source claimed.

The insider also alleged that Kate found the Sussexes' return particularly difficult because they were attracting considerable public attention while undertaking appearances resembling the royal duties they left behind.

'From her perspective, there's something deeply upsetting about watching the Sussexes return to Britain, receive all this attention, and carry on with engagements that look remarkably similar to the royal duties they chose to walk away from,' the insider added.

These assertions remain unverified, and the report does not establish Kate's actual feelings about the visit.

Second Report Claims Kate Middleton Has Reached Breaking Point

The RadarOnline report is not the first to link the Nottingham visit to alleged tensions between the couples. A separate report from Closer claimed Kate had allegedly 'reached her breaking point after Harry and Meghan's Nottingham visit'.

What reportedly frustrates Kate most is the suggestion that Harry and Meghan can return to Britain, make high-profile public appearances and expect the family's past disagreements to be forgotten, allowing them to resume life in the UK whenever it suits them. According to the source, she believes the couple have crossed a line.

However, neither report provides independently verified evidence that Kate has confronted Harry and Meghan or reached a definitive breaking point. Both accounts rely on unnamed sources discussing her alleged private feelings, rather than a public statement from the Princess of Wales or her representatives.

The reports should therefore be treated as claims about private family matters, not confirmation of a new confrontation or a deterioration in relations following the Nottingham engagement.

Why Prince William and Kate Middleton's Relationship With the Sussexes Remains Strained

The latest reports follow years of publicly documented difficulties between the Waleses and the Sussexes. Harry and Meghan stepped back from their roles as senior working royals in 2020 and subsequently established their lives in California, while their interviews and public comments about royal life brought further scrutiny to the family's disagreements.

Harry's 2023 memoir, Spare, and the couple's interviews have kept aspects of the family rift in the public eye. Their accounts have contributed to ongoing public discussion about the relationship between Harry and William, although they do not establish the Princess of Wales's current feelings.

The Nottingham visit has since become the subject of renewed speculation about the family's internal dynamics. However, without confirmation from Kate or her representatives, claims that she is furious or has reached breaking point remain allegations attributed to unnamed sources rather than established fact.