"Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace," a made-for-TV movie from US cable channel "Lifetime" based on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exit from the British royal family and the subsequent events, has shocked viewers with its opening sequence.

Royal fans were already not too impressed with the film's trailer and scandalous portrayal of the already dramatic feud in the British royal family, but the new teaser has left them even more enranged. The movie opens with Prince Harry dreaming that his wife Meghan is involved in a car accident, just days after the 24th anniversary of his mother Princess Diana's death in Paris.

The scene shows the Duchess of Sussex "dying" beneath an overturned car following a car crash, mirroring the real-life death of her mother-in-law in a car crash in 1997. A seriously injured Meghan is surrounded by paparazzi and pleads with her husband to help her, who pushes his way through the mob before pulling the door open. At this point, he wakes up to see Meghan and their son Archie alive and well in front of him, reports Mail Online.

The dramatisation of the real-life tragedy in Prince Harry's life has left viewers disappointed, with many dubbing it "tasteless and abhorrent." A Twitter user wrote, "This is in bad taste. I don't believe they can make a series like this!!"

"Unbelievable that any film maker would go along with this it's disgusting exploitation," another commented. "The lowest of the low. When will they all stop cashing in on Princess Diana. Let her RIP for goodness sakes," a third one wrote.

British actor Jordan Dean and American actress Sydney Morton are portraying Harry and Meghan in the controversial film, which will be broadcast in the US on Monday. A previously released trailer of the film saw several heated discussions between the couple, during which the Duke of Sussex was seen telling his wife, "I see you literally being hounded to death and I'm helpless to stop it."

The British royal had said something along the same lines in a conversation with Oprah Winfrey for their Apple TV+ series on mental health, "The Me You Can't See." The father-of-two had said that his mother was "chased to death" and he feared "history repeating itself" in the case of his wife.