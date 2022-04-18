Eagle-eyed royal followers took offense at how Meghan Markle introduced Prince Harry during her speech at the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games at The Hague on April 16.

The Duchess of Sussex took to the stage to welcome competitors and their families to the games. She especially called the attention of the team from Ukraine as she said, "Slava Ukrani! (Glory to Ukraine!)"

Meghan Markle then called out her "incredible husband," the founder of the Invictus Games and father of their children, Archie, and Lilibet. She said it was her "distinguished honor" to introduce "Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex."

Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex shares a beautiful speech praising veterans and their supporting families at the Invictus Games 2022 pic.twitter.com/O90WkldFTN — Crystal Minkoff stan account (@pinkflaminghoez) April 16, 2022

The 37-year-old then stepped onto the stage and shared a kiss with his wife. While the moment was sweet, there were those who were quick to nitpick details from the duchess' speech. Netizens especially pointed out her use of "Prince" instead of just "Harry."

Read more Meghan Markle, Prince Harry accused of 'using Queen' for publicity ahead of Invictus Games

The Duke of Sussex previously asked to be called "just Harry" at an event in Scotland back in 2020, according to OK magazine. But following her speech at the Invictus Games, some claimed Meghan Markle was using that moment to boost their publicity.

"Think I'd probably have said my husband 'Harry' not all those titles, but then maybe that's what she calls him at home," one Twitter user wrote and another added, "Of course, she introduced him as 'Prince' and 'Duke of Sussex' - enjoying the titles."

A third chimed in, "They found out that 'Just call me Harry' does not sell but 'my husband, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex' and 'Hi, I'm Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex' does."

This is not the first time that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been accused of using their royal titles for personal gain. There were expected to drop them during public engagements since they are no longer working royals.

Royal biographer Tom Bower even accused Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of staging their reunion with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, and Camilla in the U.K. for publicity. He claimed it was "all done for their Netflix documentary." He said Her Majesty's "advisers failed to protect her from being exploited by the royal family's worst traducers, while the Sussexes exploited an old, unwell woman to boost their credibility and coffers."