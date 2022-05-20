Meghan Markle is said to be very supportive and protective of Prince Harry, especially in times when he feels he lacks confidence.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex never shy away from showing their affection for one another. They are often seen holding hands during public engagements or smiling at each other lovingly. According to body language expert Darren Stanton, the couple is "very tactile with one another." Aside from holding hands, they would be touching each other on the back or on the thigh when they are seated.

Stanton noted that Prince Harry's body language with Meghan Markle shows he is completely smitten with her. He told The Express, "The strong eye contact between the pair is a clear indicator that Harry is completely head over heels for Meghan."

He said that the 37-year-old "is often seen prolonging eye contact with Meghan." This is said to be typical behaviour "for romantic partners and a tell-tale sign of deep rapport, suggesting Harry is deeply in love."

Meanwhile, the 40-year-old Duchess of Sussex reciprocates by showing him her full support. Stanton said that she is "very protective" of her husband and pointed out several occasions when she showed this in public.

"There have been many occasions where she has sensed if Harry is feeling uncertain or lacking in confidence and she'll react with a gesture to reassure him. You'll notice at times Meghan will place the flat of her hand on Harry's back or touch his elbow," he explained.

Stanton said that both actions "are to show affection and to let him know that she is there to support him." He continued, "When they hold hands, not only are their hands intertwined but their forearms also touch...signifying the deep connection they have. This wasn't so prevalent in the early days of their relationship as it is now...proving how their relationship has strengthened and evolved over time."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle melted hearts and also surprised many when they shared a kiss on the stage during the Invictus Games opening ceremony. The duchess had introduced her husband, the founder of the games, and he approached the stage where they both shared a kiss before he gave his speech.