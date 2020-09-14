Meghan Markle has pitched an idea for a documentary under her £120 million deal with Netflix, and it's related to the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, a cause which is close to her heart.

According to a report in the Mirror, Meghan Markle wants to tell the life story of Patrisse Cullors, who co-founded the Black Lives Matter movement with Alicia Garza and Opal Tometi. A source has revealed to the outlet that the Duchess of Sussex is "hugely inspired" by the work done by Cullors. "Meghan has been blown away by the incredible work Patrisse has done. She thinks her story needs to be told – and she would love to be the one to make it," the insider said.

Cullors, along with Garza and Tometi, started Black Lives Matter in 2013 following the acquittal of George Zimmerman after he shot and killed 17-year-old African American Trayvon Martin. The movement gained worldwide attention earlier this year after African-American George Floyd died when a police officer allegedly knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes in Minnesota.

While Meghan has pitched the idea of a documentary about Cullors, it is reported that Prince Harry has told his friends he wants to follow in the footsteps of Hollywood director Ron Howard. The 35-year-old has also enrolled himself in a string of ­online movie production classes to better prepare for his career as a producer.

Meanwhile, the "Suits" alum recently celebrated the first anniversary of her charity clothing line, Smart Works, which helps women back into the world of work with new outfits and interview coaching. For every item sold over two weeks, another was given to help a woman get back to work.

The 39-year-old had launched her fashion collection last September in partnership with John Lewis, Marks & Spencer, Jigsaw, and Misha Nonoo. While celebrating the anniversary last week, Meghan said that her best fashion accessory is her "confidence."

During a video call she held with three women helped by the charity, the former American actress said: "People can say so much of Smart Works is about the clothes... but it's really not. All of that stuff is the exterior but it's what it does for you on the inside that ends up being the best accessory. It's the confidence – it's what is built within."