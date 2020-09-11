Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their resignation as senior members of the British royal family, speculations have been rife about whether the "Suits" alum will be making a return to the entertainment industry and her acting career.

Though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's venture into the entertainment industry was confirmed through their mega-deal with Netflix under which they will produce exclusive content for the streaming giant, the Duchess of Sussex's return in front of the camera remained uncertain. Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings has finally cleared the air on the matter and hinted that fans should not be waiting to see the former American actress on the screen.

In a conversation with CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin on Wednesday, Hastings appeared to rule out Meghan will act as well under the deal, saying: "The real focus for them is on being producers and building that production capacity so that's the key thing."

"They've developed a great eye for a story and we'll be working with them on that basis," he added. Hastings said that he is very excited about the deal with the Sussexes as it is going to be "epic entertainment."

"They're smart, they were shopping around across all of the major companies. I think we really put together the best complete package and we're going to do a wide range of entertainment with them," he added.

The 59-year-old refused to divulge further details about the deal saying: "I can't tell you any more about it at this point, but I think it will be some of the most exciting, most viewed content next year."

The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex had given a hint about the content which will be produced by their yet-unnamed production company while announcing their deal with Netflix. The statement read: "Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us, as is powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens."