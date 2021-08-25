Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's detailed statement on the Afghanistan crisis had sparked a lot of criticism, with many questioning if their motive behind it was to stay in the spotlight. A royal commentator has claimed that their statement was inspired by the duchess' political ambitions.

In their lengthy statement, the couple said that the Taliban's rapid takeover of the country had left them "speechless," and also called on the international community to donate for the evacuation and relocation of the Afghan people. However, they failed to mention US President Joe Biden, who is facing heavy criticism for the country's withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan.

It has long been rumoured that the former American actress might be aiming for a political career, with many betting sites suggesting that she is a fan favourite to run for the White House in the next United States Presidential elections. Though neither she nor Harry have said anything in this regard or openly supported any political party, their indirect statements about the "crucial" 2020 polls suggested that they had an inclination towards the democrats. The couple is also friends with President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden as well as former first couple Barack and Michelle Obama.

Royal expert Richard Eden believes that this is the reason the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex kept politics out of their statement, despite Harry's personal connection to the issue because of the time he served in the war-torn country as part of the British Army, reports the Mirror. Eden said, "Harry was very much involved in that conflict so to see what's happened now must be very difficult. Then they issued this statement, which was very bland and very wishy-washy."

Meanwhile, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said the couple's statement was an example of how they are now free to speak openly after quitting as senior royals. "The crisis in Afghanistan is one of the most serious the Western Alliance has faced. The monarchy is above party politics, any comment a working member of the Royal Family made would be at the instigation of the government. In contrast, Harry and Meghan have no such constraints," he explained.