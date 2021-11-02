Meghan Markle reportedly allowed fame and money to get into her head and change her attitude towards her family, according to her estranged sibling Thomas Markle Jr.

The former window fitter got candid about his relationship with the Duchess of Sussex on "Big Brother VIP." He said the last time he saw her was in 2011 at his grandmother's funeral and she "took off after that and went to Canada." He said "nobody can figure out" what happened to her afterward.

Thomas Jr. said they "were close before" until she found her footing in acting and landed a recurring role in the American series "Suits" as Rachel Zane. He claimed his half-sister changed because of fame and money and said she treats her family as if "she's embarrassed of where she comes from."

"Money changed her, money and fame went to her head really bad. I guess when you are introduced to the one percent of society - that is most likely the reason that happened to her, when she didn't have anything before," he told housemates on the Australian reality TV show as quoted by the Daily Mail.

Thomas Jr. further dragged Meghan Markle down on "Big Brother VIP" when he talked about her previous marriage to film producer Trevor Engelson. They were reportedly married from 2011 to 2013 and she just cold-heartedly dumped him. He wondered how she wooed Prince Harry when she was cold to her first husband.

"The guy she was married to the first time, Trevor, have you seen those Saw movies? This guy works for that production company. That guy just took care of her. She was adored by him," he shared adding that the former "Suits" star "just walked all over him and dumped him, that fast." The Oregon native added, "After being married, she sent him the ring in the post - is that cold or what?"

Thomas Jr. also warned that Prince Harry is "on the chopping block next" and claimed his photos with Meghan Markle show he is unhappy in their marriage. He said, "The only difference between now and then, all the photos prior to that he had a smile on his face, all the ones after he doesn't."