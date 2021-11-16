Thomas Markle Jr. wants the family to get together again and heal their rift with Meghan Markle before it is too late for their father Thomas Markle Sr.

The "Big Brother VIP" housemate admitted that he is desperate for the family to patch things up and reconnect over the holidays as he fears that it may be their father's last Christmas. He said their dad has his health issues, which he claimed are "totally caused by the stress" of being in the public eye because of his sister's relationship with Prince Harry.

"His heart is broken, and I'm always keeping an eye on him. What makes me sad is the thought that he and Meghan may never make up," Thomas Jr. told Closer magazine adding, "Tomorrow isn't promised and you never know what's going to happen. This could be our dad's last Christmas. I'm desperate for her to heal the rift."

The former window fitter also looked back on the mean things he said to the Duchess of Sussex in 2018 and admitted that he regrets them. He said "there is no point in back and forth" as he shared what he would tell his sibling if he could speak to her now.

"I'd just say, 'Put the past behind you, you can't change yesterday but you can change tomorrow.' It would be the best Christmas present ever to make amends, for dad to meet his grandkids and for my sons to meet their cousins and uncle," he said.

Thomas Jr. also shared his thoughts on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's alleged rift with the British royals. He thinks the "best thing they could do is to go back to the UK – quietly – and just sort things out with the royals." Thomas Jr. wondered why they had to isolate themselves when "they could have been so great for the royal family." He noted that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "both want to do good in the world – so why not just do it in that capacity?" He said his sister "can't change the past" but it is not "too late for her to turn it all around."