Joshua Silverstein, who dated Meghan Markle in her early teens, expressed his disbelief at the accusations stating that she bullied royal aides as she may have only stood up for herself after being disrespected.

The 39-year-old former flame of the Duchess of Sussex admitted that he cannot "personally see her" mistreating other people, even palace staff. He said it is not in her character as she is someone who wants to spread compassion and positivity instead of hate.

"I see her doing whatever it is she feels like she should do in order to be happy and coexist within a system that has probably not been very welcoming to who she is and where she comes from," Silverstein told US Weekly.

"When you find women of color — particularly Black women — standing up for themselves and speaking out and speaking against what they feel [is] disrespect or oppression, oftentimes whiteness tends to classify that in negative ways because they don't want that to happen. It's almost like people are expected to know their place and whenever they don't fall in line with that, then people say it's a problem," he added.

Silverstein, who met the duchess at a church summer camp when she was 13, told the publication that he expects the scrutiny of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to continue despite their stepping back as senior royals and moving to California. He can only imagine her "having to make hard decisions and uncomfortable ones for the sake of just being able to smile the next day." He is glad though that the couple chose to take the path that makes them happy.

"That's what life is about—making tough decisions so that you can live the life that allows you to thrive as the person you want to thrive as. As long as she's happy and he's happy, that's all that matters," he added.

Silverstein joined the others who have defended Meghan Markle from allegations that she bullied royal aides at Kensington Palace. These include her friends and colleagues in the entertainment industry, including former "Suits" co-star Patrick J. Adams. Actress Gabrielle Union and musicians Toni Braxton and Chance The Rapper.