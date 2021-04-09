Gigi Perreau, who taught Meghan Markle drama at Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles, said her former student was driven to succeed so it was not surprising to hear how she shot to fame.

Speaking on Thursday's episode of "The Morning Show," the Hollywood legend said the Duchess of Sussex was "absolutely adorable" back in high school. She remembered the royal being a "stand-out" in her class and had "a special quality" about her. She was "very loving, she was very generous with the other actors when she was on stage."

Aside from her love for acting, the duchess was also already into humanitarian work back then. Perreau remembered that she was "very active in the religion department and she would go down on weekends and feed the homeless." She would "do lovely works at convalescent homes and hospitals."

"I always said she had a certain sparkle about her...She was very driven, I would say she wanted to be a star, she wanted to be a success," the 80-year-old former actress said.

Prior to meeting and marrying Prince Harry, Meghan Markle made a name for herself as Rachel Zane in the TV series "Suits." She appeared on the show from 2011-2017. She quit acting when she married into the Royal Family.

"But there's more to it (her success), I think, and I'm very concerned right now because I'm just hoping that all of these will turn out to be the right move that she and Prince Harry have done. I think they're an amazing couple I respect them tremendously," Perreau added.

The "Shadow on the Wall" star also spoke about Meghan Markle's then "wonderful" relationship with her father Thomas. She recalled the lighting designer was a "gentle" and "devoted" dad who would always lend a hand at her daughter's shows. He would do the lighting for their performances and even "worked with the students and he taught them and he mentored the students in lighting and sound design."

"Usually when we were there for hours and hours and hours, Tom would disappear and come back with a bunch of food for the cast and crew," Perreau continued as she recalled how Meghan Markle's dad "would come to the set after work and help." The Duchess of Sussex then would be there "assisting him with things" and they would go home together.

Perreau said she feels sorry that Thomas has been put in a difficult situation with regard to his relationship with Meghan. However, she only has positive things to say about them both.