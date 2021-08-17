Meghan Markle's wedding gown at her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry was a fashion statement and inspired several wedding dresses. It has now been officially established that her sleek Givenchy outfit was the most popular wedding dress of this decade.

Recent research conducted by gift specialists "Find Me A Gift" analysed the internet search volume for a slew of celebrity bridal gowns from 2010 onward, including those of Meghan Markle and her sister-in-law Kate Middleton. The Duchess of Sussex's chic dress and 16-foot veil designed by Clare Waight Keller garnered 21,900 monthly searches in the U.K. since her nuptials in 2018, reports Tatler.

Meghan had surprised many when she arrived at her grand wedding in a simple white dress of silk with modern design. The dress featured three-quarter-length sleeves, an open boat neckline and a train with built-in triple silk organza underskirt. It was without lace or any other embellishments, except a piece of the blue dress from her first date with her husband that was stitched into it. Her 5-metre-long and 3-metre-wide veil, hand-embroidered with a variety of flowers with symbolic messages, took longer to create than the dress itself.

The Duchess of Cambridge's gown was right behind Meghan's dress in the list of popular wedding dresses. Her Alexander McQueen gown designed by Sarah Burton averaged 21,500 monthly searches in the UK since her wedding to Prince William in 2011. Official statements noted that Kate wished to combine tradition and modernity with the dress, It featured an ivory satin bodice padded slightly at the hips and narrowed at the waist, inspired by the Victorian tradition of corsetry that is a particular Alexander McQueen hallmark.

The bodice incorporated floral motifs cut from machine-made lace, which were then appliquéd on to silk net (tulle). The skirt, underskirt trim and bridal train also incorporated lace in a similar manner. The long, full skirt was designed to echo an opening flower, with soft pleats which unfolded to the floor, forming a Victorian-style semi-bustle at the back, and finishing in a short train measuring just under three metres in length.

Kate and Meghan's dresses had faced constant comparisons in the press and on social media since the latter's wedding, with many declaring the former as the victor.

Following the wedding dresses of the two royals in the list was the Virgil Abloh almost sheer off-white off-the-shoulder gown Hailey Bieber wore at her wedding to Justin Bieber in 2018. It received an average of 5,800 monthly searches. Ariana Grande's multiple looks including the Vera Wang Haute Couture from her secret wedding to Dalton Gomez earlier this year were in the fourth position with 2,400 searches. Ellie Goulding's looks from her wedding to Caspar Jopling in 2019 rounded off the list with 1,600 monthly searches.