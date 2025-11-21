KEY POINTS Meghan Markle's makeup-free cover has been criticised as 'unflattering' and 'awkward', while others praise its authenticity

A detail in the interview showing Meghan introduced as 'Duchess of Sussex' sparked debate over her use of title post-royalty

Supporters argue the stripped-down imagery reinforces Meghan's message about boundaries, identity and personal growth

The release of Meghan Markle's latest cover for Harper's Bazaar US — a makeup-free, close-up portrait series — has ignited a polarising debate over authenticity, self-image and how the former actress continues to curate her public persona.

The 44-year-old Duchess of Sussex was unveiled on 20 November as the cover star of the magazine's December 2025/January 2026 Art Issue. Promoted as a stripped-back, natural photoshoot, the editorial featured minimal styling and bare-face portraits taken by photographer Malick Bodian.

While the intention appeared to present the wife of the Duke of Sussex as unfiltered and relatable, online reactions have been anything but unified.

Online Reaction: 'Unflattering' or Refreshingly Real?

Contrary to the cover story written by Kaitlyn Greenidge to accompany the photos, to which the title reads:

Meghan's Moment

After years of being subsumed by other people's narratives, the Duchess of Sussex is ready to author her own next chapter

onlookers online seem to remain loud — and unsure, on their opinions about Meghan.

Social media commenters blasted the photos, calling the bare-face shots 'awkward,' 'unflattering' and proof that 'someone at the magazine definitely hates her.'

On Reddit, one highly-rated comment criticised the editorial photography: 'She's a very pretty woman but these photos don't do her justice at all. Fire everybody.'

Others defended the look, arguing the simplicity was refreshing and closer to how most women really appear: 'It's disarming at first because we're used to a perfectly curated cover. I like the simplicity.'

Some viewers admired the intent but still found the execution odd. One wrote that the cover image 'looks like a dud I'd delete off my camera roll,' while another joked it looked like she was 'about to sneeze.'

The Title Debate

A highlight from the accompanying interview gained attention when journalist Kaitlyn Greenidge described being introduced to Meghan as 'Meghan, Duchess of Sussex' — despite the two seemingly being alone in a private home.

One user, though a Meghan supporter, commented: 'I'm a huge Meghan defender, but this is a bizarre thing to do in the intimacy of your own home,' wrote one Reddit user reacting to the passage. 'I'm glad they not so subtly called it out.'

Another commenter added:

'I thought she didn't want to be a Duchess! Really, Duchess?'

Although Meghan and Prince Harry stepped down as working royals in 2020, they retain their titles. The Duchess of Sussex remains a non-working royal — a status shared by Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and others.

Authentic or Image Strategy?

Supporters say the stripped-back aesthetic underscores the authenticity Meghan advocates, especially when discussing boundaries, motherhood and personal growth. Critics, however, see a carefully calculated rebranding strategy: minimalist styling, high-art photography, a luxury fashion setting, and a curated intimacy that still includes royal formality.

One user on X summed up the divide:

'It's supposed to look raw, but nothing about Meghan is ever accidental.'

Whether viewed as self-expression or sophisticated image-craft, the photoshoot has achieved one clear aim: Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has everyone paying attention — again.