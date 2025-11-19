The whirlwind romance and subsequent royal exit of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were the stuff of modern fairytales. Yet, nearly six years after they stunned the world by trading royal duties for life in Montecito, whispers are intensifying across both sides of the Atlantic that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now living 'increasingly separate lives' and that fears of a looming split are reaching a fever pitch.

Despite the couple's recent public displays of unity, insiders suggest the strain of balancing global philanthropy with personal brand-building is proving a monumental challenge.

Their October 2025 trip to New York City, where they were named Humanitarians of the Year at Project Healthy Minds' World Mental Health Day Gala, was intended to project a united front, but behind the scenes, the stakes were high.

'This trip represented a great opportunity to mix business with pleasure and enjoy a romantic few days away without the kids,' said a source, referring to their children, Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, who remained at their $14.6 million house in California. However, the source added a critical detail: 'It was also seen by some as a make-or-break week in a lot of ways.'

The public perception did little to quell the rising tension. The source observed, 'Their appearance just fuelled the rumour mill and made people even more convinced than ever that there's trouble in paradise.'

The Brewing Tension: Separate Agendas for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

While Prince Harry, 41, and Meghan, 44, have put on a collaborative façade, their individual career trajectories have dramatically diverged, forcing them onto separate continents for increasing periods.

The duchess has had a particularly active year, focusing intently on establishing herself as a formidable business mogul—a drive one U.K. outlet has dubbed 'Meghan 3.0'.

This shift is rooted in the expiration and subsequent renewal of their massive contract with Netflix. Meghan has since launched two seasons of her entertainment series, With Love, Meghan, and one season of a business podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, which recently garnered a Signal Award. Crucially, she also debuted her As Ever product line—which includes wines, teas, and fruit spreads—and has shown keen interest in exploring the fashion category.

This intense focus has led her to numerous solo professional outings, including a surprise visit to Paris Fashion Week in October, followed by a separate trip to Washington, D.C., to speak at Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit.

According to an insider, Meghan's ambition is now taking precedence. 'Meghan is all about promoting her brands right now,' the source stated. 'Her mission is to be a female business powerhouse and nothing's going to get in the way of that—even if it means spending increasing amounts of time away from her husband.'

Meanwhile, Harry's focus remains firmly rooted in his philanthropic efforts, such as the Invictus Games and children's charities. While the couple may still be 'hot for each other,' as an insider told Vanity Fair earlier this year, the daily reality is proving difficult. 'Harry's come to realize he and Meghan are very different people,' a source confided. 'That's not something he's using to denigrate or criticize Meghan. It's just a lot harder these days and he's noticing it more.'

Reconciliation Efforts and Growing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Divorce Fears

Another major source of friction is Prince Harry's ongoing effort to mend his fractured relationship with the Royal Family. While he has been travelling frequently for charity work and enjoying downtime with his 'surf buddies' or playing polo—activities Meghan has largely not joined—his attention has increasingly turned to England.

The former senior royal made a significant trip to Britain in September, where he met face-to-face with his father, King Charles III, 76, who is currently battling cancer. This meeting was seen as a major step in 'Project Thaw'—an alleged effort backed by some U.K. political figures to warm the Sussexes' frosty relationship with the Firm.

Harry, the source confirmed, 'is desperate to build on the positive momentum with his father. He's been working feverishly behind the scenes to try to strike compromises and arrange another visit.'

Meghan, who has not been in England since Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in 2022, remains deeply sceptical of any such thaw. The source explained her perspective: 'She thinks Harry's being naïve and that there's no way on earth the royals will ever treat them with the respect they deserve. What worries Meghan is that this will ultimately ruin the life they've worked so hard to build in America.'

This difference in priorities—Harry leaning towards reconciliation and traditional charity, and Meghan pushing for complete financial and professional independence—is creating an unsustainable distance.

The tension is palpable enough that, as 2025 draws to a close, close acquaintances are voicing serious concerns. 'The consensus right now is Harry and Meghan have a lot of work to do if they're going to iron out this tension and get on the same page,' stated the source. 'If they can't figure things out, the fear is they'll just drift further apart and eventually could split.'