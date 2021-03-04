A new teaser for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming interview with Oprah Winfrey has been released, in which she is seen openly blasting 'The Firm' for the first time. The promo comes soon after Buckingham Palace launched an investigation against the Duchess of Sussex over an ex-staff member's claims that she "bullied two PAs" and "drove them out" of Kensington Palace.

In the new preview of the interview that was released by CBS on Sunday night, the Duchess is seen sitting alone while the talk show host asks her if she had worried about the consequences of speaking out. While Meghan and Harry have always accused the British press of having a vendetta against them, this time the "Suits" alum blamed "The Firm" for playing an active role in it.

"How do you feel about the Palace hearing you speak your truth today," Winfrey asked, to which Meghan said: "I don't know how they could expect that after all of this time we would still just be silent if there is an active role that 'The Firm' is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us."

“There’s a lot that’s been lost already.”



CBS Presents Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A Primetime Special this Sunday at 8/7c. #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/iKFjiVP3IH — CBS (@CBS) March 4, 2021

"And, if that comes with risk of losing things, there is a lot that has been lost already," the 39-year-old added.

A fresh row has started between the Sussexes and the palace after sources approached The Times with information that a bullying complaint was filed against her in October 2018 by Jason Knauf, one of her closest advisers who was even shown the private letter she wrote to her estranged father, Thomas Markle. According to the report, The Firm's "men in grey suits" were made aware of Meghan's actions but did "absolutely nothing to protect people."

Staff told the outlet that when Meghan was urged to support palace staff, she said "it's not my job to coddle people," but the royal has denied these allegations and accused the newspaper of being "used by Buckingham Palace to peddle a wholly false narrative" about her.

The palace initially refused to comment on the issue citing a focus on Prince Philip's hospitalisation, but launched an investigation into the allegations on Wednesday night. A spokesperson said: "We are clearly very concerned about allegations in The Times following claims made by former staff of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Accordingly our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article."

"Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the Household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned. The Royal Household has had a Dignity at Work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace," the statement further read.