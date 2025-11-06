Meghan Markle is reportedly eager to leave her peaceful Montecito estate for the glamour and opportunity of Los Angeles.

While she views the move as essential for her next career chapter, Prince Harry is said to be resisting the idea, fearing it could jeopardise their privacy, finances, and the tranquillity they've built since stepping away from royal duties.

A 'Boring' Life in Montecito

Meghan and Harry moved to Santa Barbara's elegant Montecito enclave after stepping down as senior royals in 2020. Their £11.6 million ($14.6 million) mansion spans 7.4 acres and includes nine bedrooms, 16 bathrooms, a gym, library, pool, and chicken coop.

Initially viewed as a safe haven from royal pressures, the couple's home became the focal point of their post-royal existence with their children, Archie and Lilibet. According to insiders, Meghan has become restless, finding Montecito 'too quiet' and far off from the 'action' of Hollywood.

Meghan's 'A-List' Ambitions

Meghan is reportedly planning a major branding overhaul after her lifestyle brand, As Ever, and Netflix series, With Love, failed to meet expectations, with the latter not making Netflix's Top 10.

'She's tired of being stuck in what feels like a sleepy retirement community,' said a source via Heatworld. 'Meghan wants to be closer to the power players and decision-makers in Los Angeles. She believes it is necessary for her next chapter.

According to reports, the Duchess plans to establish a new base in Brentwood or Beverly Hills, both of which are linked with Hollywood distinction. Friends say she's considering a bicoastal lifestyle, spending her time between Los Angeles and New York to boost her media presence.

Harry's Financial and Privacy Fears

However, Prince Harry is said to be sceptical about the idea. Insiders believe he was 'shocked' when Meghan suggested selling their Montecito house, which has quadrupled in value to roughly £24 million ($30 million), to fund the move.

'Harry worries that money is already tight,' the source said. 'They've invested heavily in Meghan's ventures and other projects, and he's cautious about making another big financial leap.'

Montecito provides Harry with the seclusion and calm that the royal life has denied him. 'It's the ideal place to raise their children,' the insider said. 'He's afraid that moving closer to Los Angeles will put them right back in the spotlight, the fishbowl existence he wanted to escape.'

Meghan's Argument: A Move for Efficiency

Despite his doubts, Meghan believes that relocating will ultimately benefit their family life. She claims that living closer to Los Angeles would lessen her travel obligations and allow her to spend more time at home.

'She spends hours every day in limos going to meetings and events,' the insider stated. 'Meghan insists that living near the city would make her schedule less stressful and let her focus more on family.'

A Marriage at a Crossroads

According to reports, the conflict reflects a widening mismatch in priorities. While Meghan's ambitions vary, Harry is reportedly more inclined towards simplicity and stability. However, many close to the pair claim he is still devoted to supporting her goals, albeit unwillingly.

'Harry always puts Meghan's happiness first,' the insider stated. 'He is aware that she is currently unfulfilled, which he cannot ignore. But he's also concerned about their peace - and their bank balance.'

A New Era for the Sussexes?

Meghan's ambition to rebrand herself as 'Meghan 3.0', a redefined public figure integrating activism, business, and media, appears unlikely to be abandoned. Insiders believe that, whether Harry approves or not, the relocation may take place within the following year.

One source stated that 'Meghan usually gets what she wants.' She believes that moving will lead to novel chances, and she is eager to take full advantage of them.