Broadcaster and podcast host Megyn Kelly has sparked a storm after accusing Meghan Markle of 'bullying' Queen Elizabeth II and allegedly contributing to her death.

Speaking on The Megyn Kelly Show, the conservative commentator launched a blistering verbal attack on the Duchess of Sussex, accusing her and Prince Harry of displaying 'callousness' towards the Queen during her final years.

'There's no question that she and Harry bullied that Queen in the last two years of her life and accelerated her death, in my view,' Kelly declared. 'Why would she go on with Oprah and say the royal family are racists? Prince Philip was dying in the hospital, and Queen Elizabeth wasn't far behind. She didn't care.'

Her remarks referred to the couple's 2021 televised interview with Oprah Winfrey, where Meghan alleged that an unnamed royal expressed 'concerns' about the skin colour of her unborn child. The revelation caused global shockwaves, further straining relations between the Sussexes and Buckingham Palace.

The Oprah Interview and the Royal Rift

The CBS interview marked a major rupture between the Sussexes and the monarchy. It aired in March 2021, when Prince Philip was hospitalised, and came just over a year before Queen Elizabeth's death in September 2022 at the age of 96.

Kelly accused Meghan of exploiting the moment, arguing that her public statements disregarded the Queen's emotional and physical well-being.

She also broadened her criticism, calling Markle 'self-centred' and prone to alienating those close to her. 'Look what she did to her own dad—disowning him after all the heart attacks,' Kelly said. 'She's ostracised or bullied everyone in her orbit since the beginning of time as far as we can tell.'

Widespread Reaction and Online Outrage

Kelly's remarks quickly went viral, drawing widespread criticism. Supporters of Meghan denounced the comments as 'cruel' and 'unfounded,' accusing Kelly of exploiting the Queen's death for attention. Critics of the Duchess, however, argued that Kelly was merely expressing frustrations shared by those who believe Meghan's interviews and media projects have damaged the monarchy's public image.

Neither Meghan Markle nor Prince Harry's representatives have commented publicly on Kelly's accusations. There is no evidence that Meghan's words or actions had any impact on the Queen's health or death. Buckingham Palace's official statement confirmed that Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully at Balmoral Castle after a 70-year reign. No medical or official records have ever linked her passing to family tensions.

The Long Shadow of Media Hostility

Kelly's latest tirade underscores the enduring hostility parts of the media hold towards Meghan Markle. Since joining the royal family in 2018, she has faced unrelenting scrutiny, much of it tinted with racial and sexist undertones. Meghan herself has described the coverage as 'dehumanising' and cited it as a key factor behind her and Prince Harry's decision to step back from royal duties and move to California.

Royal historians note that Queen Elizabeth handled family controversies with characteristic grace. When the Sussexes stepped down from official roles, the Queen publicly expressed affection and support, stating they 'will always be much-loved members of the family.'

Opinion, Not Evidence — Yet a Cultural Flashpoint

Despite the lack of proof, Kelly's assertion continues to gain traction online, illustrating how speculation can morph into public narrative. Her comments highlight how modern celebrity media blurs the line between commentary and conjecture, with the royal family often caught in the crossfire.

For now, Kelly's claim remains unverified opinion—provocative, divisive, and deeply personal—but it has once again thrust Meghan Markle into the centre of Britain's most polarising conversation: how much blame, if any, she deserves in reshaping the image of the modern monarchy.