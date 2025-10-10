Prince Harry has long been open about his mental health, speaking candidly about his experiences of anxiety, grief and the pressures of royal life. Over the years, he has reflected on how personal loss and public duty combined to create emotional strain, describing his path towards seeking help and recovery.

This week, the Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle made a rare joint public appearance in New York for World Mental Health Day 2025. The couple attended Project Healthy Minds' annual gala, where they were recognised for their work promoting mental health awareness and digital safety through the Archewell Foundation.

Their appearance renewed public attention on Harry's own mental health journey and the couple's ongoing efforts to encourage open discussion about wellbeing, trauma and resilience. It also marked a visible return to public advocacy after a quieter period away from major events.

Harry's Mental Health Journey

In recent years, Harry has spoken frequently about his emotional struggles, both in interviews and in his 2023 memoir Spare. He has described experiencing panic attacks, anxiety and burnout during his late twenties, as royal responsibilities grew. He has also discussed episodes of agoraphobia triggered by large public events, according to Healthline.

Harry has linked these difficulties to post-traumatic stress following the death of his mother, Princess Diana, when he was 12. He has credited therapy for helping him process the trauma, including Eye Movement Desensitisation and Reprocessing (EMDR), a method often used in trauma counselling, according to ELLE.

In the documentary The Me You Can't See, Harry said therapy had 'equipped me to be able to take on anything'. He also acknowledged turning to alcohol and drugs in his twenties as a form of escape before seeking help, according to the Daily Mail. His openness, he has said, aims to reduce stigma and encourage others, particularly men, to view emotional wellbeing as 'mental fitness' rather than weakness, according to People.

World Mental Health Day 2025 Appearance

At the New York gala on 9 October, Harry and Meghan were named Humanitarians of the Year for their work on mental health, online safety and youth wellbeing. Their initiatives include the Parents' Network, which supports families affected by online harm, and campaigns promoting responsible technology use.

The couple urged families and policymakers to address the effects of social media and artificial intelligence on young people's emotional health. Their joint presence reflected unity of purpose and a renewed commitment to their advocacy work, according to AP News. For Harry, the event connected personal experience with public engagement, lending authenticity to his campaigning.

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were honored with Project Healthy Minds’ Humanitarians of the Year Award at the nonprofit’s third annual World Mental Health Day Gala in New York City 🗽👑✨



Read more on Archewell's website: https://t.co/uGldUqcXxR pic.twitter.com/FbGZx2Y8KM — montecito royals (@house_of_sussex) October 10, 2025

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were honored with Project Healthy Minds’ Humanitarians of the Year Award at the nonprofit’s third annual World Mental Health Day Gala in New York City. pic.twitter.com/NtC1Q9cVtR — Alexis is sowing discord in the West (@ArchewellBaby) October 10, 2025

Prince Harry and Meghan are Project Healthy Minds Humanitarians of the year.#HarryandMeghan #WorldMentalHealthDay pic.twitter.com/FdhWGjTXtl — ChrisBaronSmith (@ChrisBaronSmit1) October 10, 2025

Why It Matters

By linking their personal story to broader questions about technology, youth resilience and community support, Harry and Meghan frame mental health as a shared social responsibility. Their focus on prevention and openness signals a shift from individual struggle towards collective wellbeing.

Based on his public disclosures, Prince Harry has faced significant mental health challenges and continues to use his platform to promote recovery and reduce stigma. His and Meghan Markle's appearance on World Mental Health Day 2025 underscored a sustained commitment to turning personal experience into purposeful advocacy, bridging the private and public dimensions of mental health in modern Britain.