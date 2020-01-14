US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania were greeted with cheers as they walked onto the field in New Orleans on Monday night to attend the college football national championship game.

The president and the first lady were met with chants of "four more years" and "U.S.A.!" as they waved to the crowd of 75,000 before the start of the college national championship football game between third-ranked Clemson and top-ranked Louisiana State University. Donald Trump acknowledged the cheers as he turned towards the stands and applauded.

ROTC cadets from both the schools escorted the couple to the 40-yard line for the singing of the National Anthem, while an enormous US flag was unfurled across the field, reports Washington Times.

President Trump and First Lady Melania attend the #NationalChampionship at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.... pic.twitter.com/zsS8ofdhNi — Dan Scavino (@DanScavino) January 14, 2020

The Trumps applauded after Louisiana native Lauren Daigle performed the National Anthem before the televised game. When Karen Travers of ABC News asked the president which team he liked in the game, the 73-year-old replied with a smile, "both." Louisiana State University Tigers beat the Clemson University Tigers 42-25 in the game.

I'm very sorry to have to share this video with you. All of it, every part of it. pic.twitter.com/ELMbDHZbZq — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 14, 2020

At the game, Donald and Melania Trump were spotted sitting beside actor Vince Vaughan. POTUS chatted with the "Breakup" actor, who was seated on the other side of his wife. Melania, however, appeared to largely keep quiet, reports People. Vaughn had backed Rand Paul of Republican Party in the 2016 presidential elections.

Trump is a well-known sports fan, and he has attended several sports over the last year. It was his third college football game this season and the second time he has attended an LSU game. Earlier in November, the US President saw the contest between the top-ranked Tigers and No. 2 Alabama in Tuscaloosa. Trump was cheered inside the stadium in Tuscaloosa as well. He also attended the national championship game in 2018 when Alabama defeated Georgia.

Meanwhile, back in Washington D.C., troubles are waiting for Trump in form of new developments in the impeachment hearings against him as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is planning to deliver the articles of impeachment to the Senate this week. The businessman-turned-politician was impeached on December 18 on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress for his role in the Ukraine scandal.