Melania Trump is upset with the "inappropriate and insensitive" remarks being made against her only son Barron Trump by the critics of her husband Donald Trump. The first lady stressed that every minor in the White House should be allowed to grow up without "hate and judgment from strangers."

The statement by Melania Trump released via her spokesperson on Tuesday comes in the wake of a tweet by Food Network host John Henson on Sunday who stated that he hopes "Barron got to spend Father's Day with whoever his dad is."

"Sadly we continue to see inappropriate and insensitive comments about (President Donald Trump's) son. As with every other administration, a minor child should be off-limits and allowed to grow up with no judgment or hate from strangers and the media," Melania's spokesperson Stephanie Grisham told The Daily Caller.

Meanwhile, the stand-up comedian deleted his tweet after severe criticism from the first lady and several other social media users. The 52-year-old, who hosts Food Network's Halloween Baking Championship, ABC's Wipeout, E!'s Talk Soup among others, later took to the social media site to apologise for his remarks about the 14-year-old.

"It was a mistake to mention a minor. I apologize and will use better judgement in the future," he tweeted on Wednesday.

This is not the first time the FLOTUS had to come in defense of her son Barron. In December last year, Constitutional law professor Pamela Karlan used Barron Trump's name to make a pun regarding how the Constitution imposes distinctions between a monarch's power and that of a president.

During an impeachment hearing against President Donald Trump, Karlan had argued that while Trump views himself as having unlimited power, like a medieval monarch, the constitution does not permit him "to do anything he wants."

"I'll just give you an example that shows you the difference between him and a king. The constitution says there can be no titles of nobility. So while the president can name his son 'Barron', he can't make him a baron," Karlan quipped.

The joke didn't go down well with Melania, who took to Twitter to argue that it was no laughing matter, and "a minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics."

"Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it," the 50-year-old wrote.