Many had speculated that Melania Trump will file for divorce from Donald Trump, her husband of over 15 years, as soon as he exits the White House. Contrary to the claims, the former first lady has accompanied her husband to their private residence at Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida.

The former model, who was often in news for seemingly looking annoyed at her husband, stayed silent even when his supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol in a violent riot that claimed the lives of five people. Whenever she broke her silence, she did it in support of Donald Trump, confusing the public about the reality of the relations of the first couple.

Away from the cameras now, Melania has put all her focus on spending time with her parents, her son Barron, as well as a life of luxury in Florida, sources tell People. A Palm Beach insider told the outlet that the most plausible explanation is that the Slovenian native is staying in the marriage for her own benefit.

"It is safe to say she plays the game for personal gain. Around here, that is not a bad thing," the source said.

Mary Jordan, the author of "The Art of Her Deal," a new biography on Melania, said about the former FLOTUS: "I think a lot of people thought she just wanted to be rich. And she wanted not just to be rich — I heard that several times from key people: 'You don't understand, she wanted to be known.'"

Kate Bennett, Kate Andersen, and Nina Burleigh, three other biographers who have covered Melania over the years, also expressed similar sentiments. There is also a consensus among Melania's biographers that she is "tough" and smart and knows what she wants out of life and out of her relationship with the former president.

"There was more in it for her to stay than to go," sources told biographer Mary Jordan.

Jordan also noted that 15-year-old Barron has always been a priority for Melania, who wanted to ensure that her son gets an "equal share" among her husband's other children- Donald Jr, Eric, Ivanka, and Tiffany.