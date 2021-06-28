A 12-year-old girl with a history of mental illness was allegedly abducted and gang-raped last week in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, police said Sunday.

The victim was found unconscious on Friday, after attending a wedding and going missing the night prior, Indian newspaper Deccan Herald reported, citing station house officer for Kotwali police station Bhaskar Mishra.

Citing a complaint lodged in connection to the incident, Mishra said two unidentified men abducted the girl and then raped her. He added that the rape was confirmed in the medical report of the girl.

A case of abduction and gang rape has been registered against the two unidentified men, and police are seeking their arrest, Mishra said.

A similar incident occurred in 2019 when an 8-year-old with mental illness was allegedly raped by several people in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad city.

The girl was allegedly raped by unidentified persons in a village located in the outskirts of the city on Dec. 22, 2019.

The minor had gone out to play with her friends in the evening but fell unconscious upon returning home, police said. She was rushed to a local hospital and later moved to another medical facility when her condition started deteriorating.

A medical examination conducted on the girl suggested that she had been raped.

In similar news, police in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district arrested a man Sunday following a complaint accusing him and another man of raping a 14-year-old girl over a week ago.

The two men, identified as Munawwar and Faisal in a complaint filed by an unnamed man in the city of Seohara, allegedly gang-raped the complainant's daughter on June 19, The Pioneer reported, citing Bijor police superintendent Dharamveer Singh.

According to the complainant, the incident allegedly happened while he was gone and his daughter was alone with the two accused.

A case was registered based on the complaint prior to Munawwar's Sunday arrest, Singh said. He confirmed that further action on the matter is underway.