It used to seem nearly impossible for football superstars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to end up playing for the same club. However, transfer business over the past year has proven that almost anything can happen. Messi and Ronaldo could end up in the PSG locker room together, but Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has closed the door on the possibility.

It is no secret that Ronaldo was left unhappy by the Red Devils' sixth-place finish in the Premier League last season. They did not challenge for trophies, and were unable to qualify for the Champions League. Furthermore, the Portuguese star is reportedly unimpressed by the club's summer transfer business thus far.

As such, his agent has been busy knocking on doors to see which club could be a great fit for the prolific forward. Last summer, PSG showed the world that not only do they have the cash to splash in the transfer market, they are also not afraid to bring in the most unexpected combination of players.

For example, it rocked the football world when PSG acquired both captains of bitter rivals FC Barcelona and Real Madrid in the same transfer window. No one could have even imagined Messi and Sergio Ramos playing for the same club before then, and now PSG have to power to bring Messi and Ronaldo together.

The Mirror dug up a 2015 interview with Messi, wherein he admitted that he would love to play in the same team as Ronaldo. At that time, he said that there is a slim chance for that to happen.

"Yes, of course. I always like to play with the best, and he is one of them," said Messi, before adding: "I think it will be difficult for us to play in the same team, but obviously I would like to."

Read more FIFA 23: Mbappe dethrones both Ronaldo and Messi

Meanwhile, Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag said that Ronaldo is not for sale, even though the prolific forward is skipping the club's tour of Thailand and Australia.

The Dutchman said that he has planned a season with Ronaldo in the squad, and he is not open to lose last season's top scorer. It remains to be seen if he will be able to hold on to the Portuguese star.

Meanwhile, several big clubs in Europe like Atletico Madrid have already confirmed that it would not be financially feasible for them to acquire Ronaldo. Not many clubs can realistically afford him, but PSG certainly can. However, club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi previously said that they had not considered a move even last summer when Ronaldo wanted to leave Juventus.

With the arrival of new manager Christophe Galtier, and the possible departure of Neymar Jr., that stance may still change. The transfer window remains open for several weeks, and a big bomb may still drop.