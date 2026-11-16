Meta has been fined $887 million by Italy's data protection authority after regulators found that Facebook accessed Android users' photos, videos, and related metadata 'without obtaining specific consent and without properly informing them,' the authority stated.

The penalty, announced on Saturday, centres on a Facebook feature that suggested photos and videos from users' phone galleries for sharing on the platform. The regulator said the company failed to adequately explain how the tool accessed personal content. Meta has rejected the findings, describing the penalty as 'disproportionate', and said it plans to appeal.

Facebook's Photo Feature Sparks Privacy Crackdown

The investigation focused on Facebook's gallery suggestions feature, which recommends photos and videos stored on Android devices for sharing on the platform. Italy's regulator argued that Facebook sought access to users' photo galleries through a single authorisation covering the entire app.

The request was preceded by a generic notice about enabling additional features, which did not make clear that users were also consenting to photo suggestions drawn from their galleries.

Meta Fires Back Over 'Disproportionate' Penalty

In response, a company spokesperson told the BBC. 'We strongly disagree with the (regulator's) assessment of the facts, its application of the law and the disproportionate level of the fine.'

The spokesperson defended the feature as a convenient way for users to share personal content. 'This is a straightforward feature which helps people post photos and videos to Facebook. People must give permission on their device before it can operate, and they can change this permission at any time via their settings.' The Meta spokesperson also told the BBC that the company intended to appeal the decision.

Millions Affected as Regulator Demands Changes

The Italian authority said it considered the large number of people affected, estimated at around 20 million Android users in Italy, when calculating the fine. It also cited Meta's 'lack of cooperation' during the investigation, according to ABC News.

It also took into account the duration of the alleged infringement, 'which is still ongoing for those who have not updated the app and for those who have already given their consent to the system.' The Italian regulator has given Meta, which also owns WhatsApp and Instagram, 60 days to disable the feature by default. It also ordered the company to obtain consent through a separate, feature-specific request and clearly explain its purpose, including that it requires access to users' photo galleries and how users can disable it.

The $887 million fine is among the largest fines an Italian authority has ever imposed on a technology company. It also represents approximately 0.4% of Meta's annual turnover. The company reported approximately $201 billion in revenue and $60.5 billion in net profit for 2025.

Latest Fine Adds to Meta's Legal Troubles

The fine adds to Meta's ongoing legal challenges in the US, where the company faces multiple lawsuits alleging that it deliberately designed its platforms to encourage addictive use among young people. In a separate case, a New Mexico judge on 21 October ordered Meta to pay $25 billion in civil penalties after a jury found that the company had made misleading statements to consumers about its data privacy practices and other platform policies.