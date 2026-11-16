The GTA 6 preload requires up to 212 GB of available console storage ahead of its 19 November launch, while a reported message in Madden NFL 27 tells players: 'Don't delete!'

The notice has prompted comparisons with Rockstar Games' approaching release, although it does not mention GTA 6 or confirm that EA is concerned about losing players.

A screenshot shared on X on 14 November by user Zirksee appears to show an in-game notice headed 'Don't delete!' Rockstar opened pre-loading on 10 November, giving eligible pre-order customers time to download before release.

Rockstar's support guidance says pre-load space varies by device and can reach 212 GB. PlayStation separately advises PS5 owners to have 212 GB available. This is a pre-load requirement, not confirmation that the final installed game will occupy the same space on every console.

Madden NFL 27's 'Don't delete!' Message Draws GTA 6 Comparisons

The notice reads: 'The crew is assembling for a high-stakes run. Await the signal from our insider on 11/17. Do not leak this transmission!'

The date is 17 November, two days before GTA 6's scheduled release. The wording could be a promotional teaser, but the screenshot alone does not establish what EA plans to announce.

Don’t let 210GB get between you and Your League. — Madden NFL 27 (@EAMaddenNFL) November 10, 2026

EA's official Madden NFL 27 account referenced the storage debate on 10 November, writing: 'Don't let 210GB get between you and Your League.'

The 210 GB figure was used in EA's promotional message; it is not a competing measurement of Rockstar's maximum 212 GB pre-load requirement.

EA has separately advertised an All '97 promotion for 18 November, featuring an All '97 Team, throwback playbooks and 16-bit gameplay. That announcement is distinct from the 17 November teaser, and EA has not confirmed whether the messages are connected.

Rewind the tape back to Madden 97. Dominate your league with the All ’97 Team, throwback playbooks and iconic 16-bit gameplay starting November 18. #Madden27 pic.twitter.com/jJq1CMS4An — Madden NFL 27 (@EAMaddenNFL) November 10, 2026

The screenshot has prompted mixed reactions on Reddit. One commenter wrote, 'It means that EA is terrified of GTA VI's launch.' Another questioned that reading, suggesting EA simply wanted players to log in. Neither comment establishes EA's motives or significant Madden uninstalls.

What GTA 6's 212 GB Pre-Load Means for PS5 and Xbox

Rockstar says PS5 pre-loading began at midnight local time on 10 November. For Xbox Series X/S, it opened globally at midnight GMT that day. The pre-loads allow purchasers to prepare the download ahead of the scheduled 19 November release.

The Madden comparison needs a qualification. EA's published system requirements list 50 GB of hard-drive space for the Windows PC version of Madden NFL 27. That specification does not establish the game's installation size on PS5 or Xbox, so it would be misleading to present 50 GB as the space console owners would recover by deleting it.

Players can check available capacity in their console's storage settings and remove games they can download again later. PS5 owners can use a compatible M.2 SSD to run PS5 games. USB drives can store PS5 games, but titles must be transferred back to console storage or a compatible M.2 SSD before they can be played.

Players with limited space may need to decide which games to keep installed; others do not need to delete Madden. The reported notice remains unexplained. EA's 17 November teaser and its separate 18 November All '97 promotion should not be treated as the same announcement.