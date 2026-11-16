Australian government agencies have shared sensitive information, including Centrelink claims, bank account details, and taxpayer records, with a fraud task force whose intelligence operation uses Palantir software. The arrangement raises questions about how much control departments retain over personal information once it enters a wider government intelligence network.

The information is shared with the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission (ACIC), which hosts the intelligence operation supporting the Fraud Fusion Taskforce. Palantir is one of several analytical tools used by the commission, but documents do not establish that every dataset supplied by partner agencies is entered into its software.

Centrelink and Financial Records Enter a Wider Network

Established in November 2022, the Fraud Fusion Taskforce is co-led by the National Disability Insurance Agency (NDIA) and Services Australia. It targets suspected fraud involving government payments, including welfare, childcare, and disability support.

At least 10 federal agencies have shared information with the ACIC. They include the Department of Education, the Australian Taxation Office (ATO), the Australian Federal Police, and the NDIS Quality and Safeguards Commission.

Services Australia authorised the ACIC to obtain names, dates of birth, addresses, telephone numbers, identity documents, Centrelink claims and reviews, income and asset details, employer information, bank account details, and surveillance material.

ATO records show 758 disclosures between November 2022 and July 2026. Of these, 376 went to the NDIA and 42 to the ACIC. The documents do not detail the full scope of information disclosed, while tax file numbers cannot legally be shared.

Services Australia said disclosures were assessed individually. It recorded 47 in 2024-25, 21 in 2025-26 and two in the financial year to date.

Agencies Cannot Confirm How Their Data Is Used

The ACIC said Palantir forms part of a suite of analytical tools used in specific cases to help partner agencies disrupt serious organised crime networks. It did not clarify whether departments were notified when information they supplied was entered into the software.

Neither the ATO nor Centrelink knew whether their data had been used in Palantir, according to the released documents. The ATO said information was disclosed only where legally permitted under its agreements and relevant legislation.

Palantir maintains that it does not have access to data customers enter into its software. The company has defended its government work as software provision supporting efforts to tackle financial crime.

The evidence establishes information-sharing with the ACIC, not that Palantir independently collected citizens' records or received every dataset. The unresolved issue is whether agencies have sufficient visibility over how their disclosures are subsequently analysed.

Oversight Arrangements Face Further Scrutiny

A 2024 memorandum of understanding between task force agencies envisaged an ethics and human oversight framework, with risks assessed and recorded in a register.

Correspondence from September 2025 indicates the framework was considered too difficult to implement and was replaced by an ethics guide the following month.

Independent researcher Gabrielle Josling told the Australian National Audit Office (ANAO) that the revised approach removed requirements for defined assessments and reviews. She also said a framework for evaluating the taskforce's performance had not been developed.

A privacy impact assessment noted that the ACIC is not subject to the Privacy Act. Its protocols state that it follows the Australian Privacy Principles wherever reasonably consistent with its statutory functions.

The ANAO is examining the taskforce's effectiveness, including its data-sharing arrangements and safeguards. Its report is due in March 2027, potentially providing further scrutiny of how sensitive information moves between agencies and is used in investigations.