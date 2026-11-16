Three weeks after Apple launched the iPhone Duo, some older apps are displaying black borders on the phone's inner screen, according to technology journalist Michael Burkhardt. He says Apple could make Split View open automatically for apps that have not been optimised for the display.

Burkhardt, who has owned the phone since launch day, says most of the apps he regularly uses have been updated for at least iOS 27. Some apps built with older software development kits (SDKs), however, do not use the full inner screen.

These apps can open in a smaller layout, leaving parts of the display unused. Burkhardt says an automatic Split View setting could allow users to open them alongside another app.

Why Older iPhone Duo Apps Leave Empty Space

The difference partly reflects how developers build their applications. Apps compiled using the iOS 26 SDK or earlier can operate in a compatibility view, while those built with newer kits can take advantage of more screen space.

According to earlier 9to5Mac coverage, apps built with the iOS 27 SDK can expand across most of the inner display. Those built with iOS 27.1 or later can offer more complete support for the phone's distinctive layout.

That variation can make moving between apps feel uneven. An updated app might make the unfolded screen feel useful, while an older one can leave conspicuous areas around its interface unused.

Burkhardt's account is an individual assessment, not evidence of widespread dissatisfaction. He describes himself as happy with the device and says the apps he relies on are largely compatible with its newer software.

Still, he believes Apple already has a feature that could reduce the inconvenience.

The Split View Setting Being Proposed

The iPhone Duo supports Split View, which allows two apps to occupy separate sections of its unfolded display. Users can press and hold an app on the Home Screen, then choose to open it in that mode.

Burkhardt says this works even when an app has not been rebuilt with the iOS 27 or iOS 27.1 SDK. An older app can therefore be placed alongside another app rather than opening alone in a restricted area.

The second app does not have to be selected immediately. Once Split View begins, the Home Screen remains visible in the other section, allowing users to choose what to open next.

Burkhardt wants Apple to make this arrangement automatic for apps that lack newer optimisation. Alternatively, he suggests allowing users to designate individual apps to always open in Split View.

His preferred solution would also cover some updated apps. In his view, certain layouts feel less comfortable when stretched across the phone's wider inner display, even if they technically support it.

He also proposes adding Slide Over, which would let a smaller app float above another instead of splitting the screen into two sections.

Neither suggestion is an announced Apple feature. The report gives no indication that the company plans to introduce either option, or when they might become available.

For now, owners can use Split View manually. Burkhardt's argument is that remembering a preferred layout could make the foldable screen more practical, without requiring developers to change every older app.