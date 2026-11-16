Reports involving generative AI and child sexual exploitation rose by more than 8,400 per cent between 2023 and 2025, according to a new global study unveiled in Manila on Monday.

The Childlight Global Child Safety Institute warned that offenders are using deepfakes and AI-powered chats to exploit children, as governments struggle to measure the true scale of abuse.

From 4,700 to 400,000

Reports to the US-based National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) with a generative AI link rose from about 4,700 in 2023 to more than 400,000 in 2025, Childlight said.

Researchers cautioned that changes in detection and reporting may contribute to the rise. Not every report involves an AI-generated image. NCMEC's own data show that more than 7,000 reports in 2025 involved users generating or possessing AI-generated abuse material, and more than 30,000 involved attempts to generate it, the centre said.

The figures appear in the 2026 Into the Light Index, which was launched on 16 November at events preceding the Second Global Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children in Manila. The index focuses on East Asia and the Pacific, Latin America and the Caribbean, and North America.

Childlight, hosted by the University of Edinburgh and UNSW Sydney, said deepfakes are used to digitally place a real child's face onto sexually explicit imagery. AI-powered online chats are also being used to groom children.

An Incomplete Picture

More than 300 million children worldwide are estimated to experience at least one form of technology-facilitated sexual exploitation or abuse in a single year, the institute said.

Yet of 103 countries and areas examined, only 22 had representative survey data covering both offline and technology-facilitated abuse.

'We cannot effectively prevent abuse or protect children without understanding its true scale and nature,' said Childlight chief executive Paul Stanfield. He said governments often work with an incomplete picture of where harm happens.

Professor Debi Fry, Childlight's global director of data, said the research shows how quickly online threats to children are evolving.

Region by Region

In the past year, 11.9 per cent of children in East Asia and the Pacific reported online sexual solicitation, along with 11.4 per cent in Latin America and the Caribbean and 7.6 per cent in North America.

Reports of child sexual abuse material in the US rose 63 per cent from 2024 to 2025, compared with 18 per cent in Canada. The Philippines, the summit's host, recorded a 62 per cent fall in its reporting rate from 2023 to 2025, though challenges such as livestreamed abuse remain.

Legal gaps persist. Of 46 countries and territories assessed in East Asia and the Pacific, 37 per cent lacked clear laws on online grooming, compared with 19.6 per cent in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Nearly two-thirds of assessed countries in Latin America and the Caribbean reported little or no specialist law enforcement training on technology-facilitated abuse.

Offline abuse also remains widespread. In North America, an estimated 31.6 per cent of females and 16.8 per cent of males experienced offline sexual exploitation or abuse in childhood, including contact and non-contact forms, the index found.

Anyone concerned about a child's safety can contact local police or a child protection helpline. In the US, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children runs the CyberTipline for reporting online exploitation.