People concerned about being secretly filmed by Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses are turning to an unusual workaround in 2026: playing a Disney song in the hope that copyright detection will later disrupt the recording when it is uploaded online.

The viral 'copyright hacking' tip has sparked debate over privacy, women's safety and whether social media platforms protect copyrighted music more effectively than people filmed without their consent.

How the Disney Song Trick Is Supposed To Work

The idea is simple. If someone suspects a person wearing Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses is recording them, they can play or sing a recognisable Disney song nearby.

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The theory is that copyrighted music could then be detected by automated systems used by platforms including YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok. Depending on the platform and rights-holder settings, a video containing copyrighted audio can be muted, restricted, demonetised or removed.

The advice has circulated across social media platforms including LinkedIn, Threads and X, with some users presenting it as a way to make secretly recorded footage harder to publish.

However, it is not a guaranteed privacy shield.

Why People Say Disney Music Is More Protected

While it may appear a potential defence against such acts, the main giveaway from this conversation that the internet is discussing is that 'Disney music is more protected than women.'

The criticism is not really about Disney songs. It reflects frustration that automated copyright enforcement can identify protected music quickly, while people filmed without their knowledge may have to discover the footage, report it and seek its removal afterwards.

That concern has become more prominent as Meta smart glasses have been used to record women during approaches, conversations and so-called pickup content.

A BBC investigation earlier this year documented cases in which women were filmed without their knowledge and later discovered the footage online. Some videos attracted abusive or sexualised comments.

Does Playing Disney Music Actually Stop Recording?

No. The trick does not stop Meta glasses from recording.

At most, it may affect what happens to a video after it has been uploaded. Copyright detection is not perfect, particularly where music is played briefly, there is significant background noise or somebody sings rather than plays an original recording.

According to experts, even when a copyright match is detected, the result does not automatically mean a video will be deleted. Rights holders can choose different enforcement options, including allowing the content to remain while claiming advertising revenue.

The person filming could also replace or remove the audio before uploading the footage.

Meta Ray-Ban Glasses Face Growing Privacy Backlash

The controversy comes as Meta's smart glasses face wider concerns about discreet recording.

The glasses resemble conventional Ray-Ban eyewear but contain cameras that allow users to capture photographs and video hands-free. Critics say that makes it harder for bystanders to know when they are being filmed.

Meta has introduced safeguards, including a visible capture light, while a 2026 software update was designed to detect attempts to tamper with that indicator and disable recording.

Despite those measures, some users have modified the glasses to bypass the recording light, further intensifying privacy concerns.

Why The Disney Trend Has Caused Outrage

The viral workaround ultimately highlights a bigger problem than copyrighted music.

People should not have to rely on a Disney soundtrack to make covertly recorded footage harder to share. The debate is increasingly about whether technology companies, social platforms and lawmakers should provide stronger protections against non-consensual filming and harassment.

The Disney trick might be a clever way to tackle the situation if you want to disrupt a person's upload with copyright, but privacy protection often begins only after someone has already been filmed and the footage has spread.