A protest group has hijacked Kylie Jenner's glossy advertising campaign for Meta's AI smart glasses, rigging a street poster near the tech giant's London headquarters so it flashes a very different message. Where Jenner's promotional image usually appears, viewers now see the words 'we're always watching'.

The stunt was staged by activist collective Everyone Hates Elon and shared to Instagram, where it has racked up more than 23,000 likes. The group confirmed to IBTimes UK that the installation was unauthorised.

Poster Plays On Meta's Own Privacy Language

The group posted footage of the doctored poster on Instagram, captioning it: 'Recording everything we see and do constantly? It's giving fascism, not fashion, @kyliejenner hun.'

They added, 'Literally NO ONE asked for this,' alongside the hashtag used on the post. The caption cited the Financial Times as its source for the claims about Meta's recording plans.

Report Fuelling The Backlash

The anger traces back to Financial Times reporting that Meta is testing prototype 'super sensing' glasses capable of recording audio continuously while snapping photos every few seconds. Executives have reportedly discussed not switching on the warning LED while the feature is active, though the plans could still change.

Meta has not said this feature is built into the Jenner-branded Starfire glasses currently on sale. A Meta spokesperson told Fortune the company does not comment on internal prototypes, saying only that it is 'committed to getting our glasses right'.

Group Tells IBTimes UK The Stunt Was Unauthorised

IBTimes UK contacted Everyone Hates Elon via Instagram for comment. Asked whether the poster had been approved by the advertising site's owner or by Meta, the group said: 'It was unauthorised.'

A representative for the group told IBTimes UK: 'We aren't going to buy these fascist glasses just because Kylie Jenner is advertising them.'

The group went further, alleging that Meta and Ray-Ban's AI glasses 'can be used to secretly record women and young people for sexual reasons', calling that 'abuse'. It is a claim from the campaigners rather than one verified by IBTimes UK or addressed directly by Meta.

The group also told IBTimes UK: 'Meta has spent years tracking us online. Now it wants to track us in the real world too,' adding: 'Billionaires could fund cures for cancer, so why are they funding glasses for perverts instead?'

Reactions Split Online

Commenters piled into the replies beneath the parody poster. User rebeccabum_ questioned the marketing strategy, writing it seemed designed to hide the fact that '... women have been harassed with these glasses'.

Others were blunter. User bigbrotherfate wrote simply, 'META IS ALWAYS WATCHING,' while zeynep_ozk asked 'why is this even legal'.

Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses have faced repeated privacy scrutiny since launch, including reports of contractors reviewing footage captured by wearers. Campaigners in the UK have also raised the issue with lawmakers, with a public petition currently open on the UK Parliament petitions site calling for tighter rules on recording-capable eyewear.

Whether or not Meta's 'always on' prototype ever reaches Jenner's glasses, an unauthorised poster stunt and a blunt exclusive comment have kept the debate over wearable AI and consent squarely in public view.