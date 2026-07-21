A Meta advertising campaign featuring Kylie Jenner has unexpectedly become the centre of a public privacy debate after a modified billboard appeared in London warning passers-by about the potential risks of smart glasses equipped with cameras and artificial intelligence.

The altered advertisement, which has been widely shared across social media, replaces part of Meta's original marketing with a message warning that wearable AI devices could be used for 'secret surveillance'. The stunt has reignited discussions about facial recognition, public privacy and how much personal data smart glasses may collect as the technology becomes more common.

The billboard was not created by Meta. Instead, it appears to be the work of activists seeking to challenge the rapid rollout of AI-powered wearable technology. While the identity of those responsible has not been officially confirmed, the installation quickly attracted attention online, with many praising the campaign's creativity while others argued it exaggerated the technology's capabilities.

Why Was Kylie Jenner's Meta Advertisement Targeted?

The original advertisement promoted Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses, with Kylie Jenner among the high-profile celebrities fronting the company's latest marketing campaign.

However, activists transformed the billboard by adding warning labels suggesting the devices could enable covert recording and raise fresh privacy concerns. Images of the altered advert spread rapidly across X, Reddit and Instagram, prompting thousands of comments about whether wearable AI devices should face tighter regulation.

The protest comes as Meta continues to expand the capabilities of its smart glasses through AI-powered features, including real-time translation, object recognition, and hands-free photo and video capture.

Privacy Concerns Continue To Grow

Although Meta says its smart glasses include visible LED indicators that light up while recording, privacy advocates have argued that many members of the public may not notice them or fully understand when they are being filmed.

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Critics have also questioned how wearable AI devices could affect public spaces if they become widely adopted, particularly as artificial intelligence gains the ability to identify objects, answer questions about surroundings and potentially integrate with more advanced computer vision systems in the future.

Supporters of the technology argue that smart glasses are no different from smartphones, which have included cameras for years. Others believe wearable devices introduce entirely new privacy challenges because they allow users to record hands-free while appearing to make ordinary eye contact.

The Debate Around AI Wearables

The viral billboard highlights the broader debate surrounding AI-powered wearables as technology companies race to develop devices capable of blending artificial intelligence with everyday life.

Meta is not alone in investing heavily in smart glasses, with firms including Google and Snap also exploring wearable AI technology. Many industry analysts believe smart glasses could eventually replace smartphones for some everyday tasks, making questions about privacy increasingly important.

The London stunt reflects growing public concern about how these devices might be used in crowded public spaces, schools, workplaces and transport networks.

A Viral Protest With a Bigger Message

Whether viewed as a clever piece of activism or an unfair criticism of emerging technology, the altered billboard has succeeded in drawing attention to the debate surrounding AI surveillance and digital privacy.

As AI-enabled wearables continue to evolve, debates over consent, transparency and responsible use are likely to intensify. The modified Kylie Jenner advert serves as a reminder that while companies are eager to promote the convenience of new technology, many consumers remain concerned about what those devices could mean for privacy in everyday life.