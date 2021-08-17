There are 24 hours in a day but sometimes these hours feel like a mere 24 minutes. Finding ways to increase your productivity can feel like an uphill battle that leaves you either struggling to do too much, or paralyzed and unable to finish anything. We asked Michael Bievetski and Jon Paramore, two leading entrepreneurs in their respective fields, to share some tips for better productivity. Moscow-born Michael Bievetski is an investment advisor and CEO of Bievetski Consulting. He uses his expertise and experience to help businesses discover how to rapidly scale their reach and revenue. Jon Paramore is the co-founder of The Smash Co., a coaching service that helps entrepreneurs reach financial freedom and success by building up their inner strength and confidence. Here are Michael and Jon's top three tips for maximizing your productivity.

Don't multitask

The concept of cutting down on multitasking to achieve more might seem counterproductive but Jon Paramore believes it is one of the greatest ways to maximize your productivity. He reiterates that focusing on one task at a time instead of trying to split your focus across several different projects at once will greatly increase your output. Michael Bievetski agrees with this insight and states that multitasking often leads to half-finished projects and overlooked details rather than higher productivity.

Delegate

Michael says that one of the fastest ways to supercharge your productivity is to accept the help of others and delegate tasks that don't necessarily have to be completed by you. According to Jon, the misconception that those who are highly productive do everything themselves has led to some people shying away from delegating tasks when the truth is that successful people know when to delegate.

Protect your time

If you want to do incredible things with your time, then you need to protect it, emphasizes Jon. Valuing your time by protecting it and not allowing others to waste it is a vital step to take in order to maximize your productivity. Michael agrees with this line of thinking and says that valuing your time and carefully choosing what to spend it on is your right. So you shouldn't be afraid to let people know when you don't have time to spare.

Finding the time to achieve our goals can often feel impossible but Michael Bievetski and Jon Paramore believe that we all have the power to maximize our productivity and unlock our true potential.