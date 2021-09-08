Legal expert Bryan Konoski said that authorities may want to track down the person who sold Michael K. Williams the drugs that could have led to his death and hold him responsible.

He said police may be "interested in locating the individual" who sold the actor the illicit drugs. "They'll be trying to figure out who this dealer is and locate them" after which inquiries will be made "to see if they can bring charges" in relation to the actor's death.

Konoski told The Sun that authorities "could try to bring homicide, manslaughter or negligent homicide charges." They will likely pursue drug and distribution charges.

A detective with the New York Police Department told the publication that the investigation into Williams' death is still ongoing. A source from the department also agreed with Konoski and said the drug dealer could face homicide charges.

Meanwhile, the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) has reportedly already reached out to the NYPD to extend their help with the investigation.

"If the DEA's connections cross over into his death investigation then they would become more involved. So it really just depends what information the DEA has & the NYPD has," an insider close to the case said.

Williams was found dead in the dining room of his Brooklyn apartment on Monday. He was sprawled face down on the floor surrounded by drug paraphernalia. His nephew Arvance Williams had checked up on him then after he failed to show up at an event last Saturday and found him unresponsive.

"I was just with him. I just bought him some fabric so he can go to the Emmys, to put under his blazer. He just got nominated for an Emmy, and he was going to LA, so he was real excited about that," the heartbroken nephew said.

The 54-year old received an Emmy nomination for his role as the homosexual Montrose Freeman in HBO's "Lovecraft Country." He also appeared in "The Wire," "Boardwalk Empire," and most recently in a film called "Body Brokers." Williams has made his struggles with substance abuse public. He once admitted that he attempted suicide when he was a teen by downing a bottle of pills and woke up with his stomach being pumped.