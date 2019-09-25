The CW's anticipated "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover will bring back dozens of DC characters and superheroes but "Smallville" villain Lex Luthor will not be in it. Michael Rosenbaum straight-up confirmed he is not in the crossover.

Rumours have it that Rosenbaum will appear in the crossover alongside Tom Welling and Erica Durance, who will each reprise their role as Clark Kent and Lois Lane from "Smallville." Now, fans want to know if Rosenbaum will be in the show too and they have been bugging him for answers. Rosenbaum finally explained and set the record straight with a lengthy post on Twitter.

"Friends many of you have tweeted and asked me about joining the Infinite Crossover. I can't tell you how much this means to me," Rosenbaum started, then he explained what transpired after a Warner Brothers representative called his agents while he was in Florida visiting his grandfather in a nursing home.

The actor said he was not given a script, an idea about his role in the crossover, and worse, there was no pay. WB wanted his answer right away and given the situation, Rosenbaum passed.

The actor's decision warranted different reactions from fans. Some claimed his ego got in the way and that he didn't want to reprise his role for free even just for the fans. They suggested that it would have been a "Smallville" reunion had he said yes.

"Cop-out... c'mon, it's a pseudo-Smallville reunion. In the end it's fan service... at the end of the day, this won't be about the Smallville characters since it isn't their show. They can't write a script before they know who's going to be in it. Was it a late offer? Maybe," one fan wrote.

So basically you are not willing to do it for your fans. Of course the donâ€™t have a script or know when the are shorting yet because they are still adding people and donâ€™t know who will be in it yet. Sounds like the ego got in the way. — Analytical Brewing is Fun (@theorgoprof) September 24, 2019

Meanwhile, others agreed on Rosenbaum's decision and asked WB to straighten the discussion out and treat their actors right.

Seems WB treat a lot of their actors like crap, look at how they keep Henry Cavill waiting around for news on MOS2, don't forget Ben and Zack Snyder and they wonder why they can't achieve something as good as the MCU — Drew Phillips (@Drewbles82) September 24, 2019

You deserve better than this. I feel sorry about! #WeNeedMoreRespect we love you. And you'll always be the best L.L ever! — JÃ©ssie Veritas (@YiskahVeritas) September 24, 2019

Despite Rosenbaum's absence, Jon Cryer's iteration of Lex Luther will be in the "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover. Cryer portrayed the villain in "Supergirl." It will also feature multiple Lois Lanes (Durance and Bitsie Tulloch) and several Clark Kents (Welling, Brandon Routh, and Tyler Hoechlin). It will also include characters from "Black Lightning."

The show spans two months across the five DC shows on The CW, including "Legends of Tomorrow," "The Flash," "Batwoman," and "Supergirl." "Crisis On Infinite Earths" airs on The CW with "Supergirl" on Sunday, December 8 at 8:00 p.m. ET.