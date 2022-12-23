Just days before the ninth anniversary of Michael Schumacher's tragic ski accident, his son Mick Schumacher fuelled concerns over the real status of his health. The younger Schumacher changed his social media profile photo to one of himself as a child being carried in the arms of his famous father.

Michael could be seen in an all-white unbranded racing suit, with a very young Mick looking at something in the distance. The photo tribute caused fans to once again ask questions about Michael's recovery or lack thereof.

It may be remembered that Michael suffered massive brain injuries after hitting his head when he crashed while skiing off-piste down a slope in the French Alps on December 29, 2003. He was put in a medically-induced coma for six months before being transferred to continue treatment at the family's estate in Switzerland.

However, updates have been few and far between, and not a single image of the seven-time F1 World Champion has been shared by the family ever since.

Former Ferrari boss Jean Todt is one of the few people outside the family who has been able to visit Michael, but he has not shared much except to say that Michael is receiving the best possible care.

The most telling update came from Mick himself when he spoke about longing to speak to his father and pick his brain about his own F1 career. He shared the insight in the 2021 Netflix documentary titled "Schumacher."

Now, Mick's photo has caused fans to wonder if it is an ominous tribute to the stricken racer. It has been nine years since the accident, and some are wondering if his condition will ever really improve.

Michael's former manager Willi Weber has previously slammed the Schumacher family, particularly Michael's wife, Corinna, for the cloak and dagger approach. "I tried hundreds of times to contact Corinna and she didn't answer. I called Jean Todt to ask him if I should go to the hospital and he told me to wait – it's too early. I called the next day and no one answered. I didn't expect behaviour like that and I'm still angry about it."

He accused Corinna and Todt of keeping him out despite his close personal relationship with his former client. "It's been nine years. Maybe they should just say it the way it is," he added.

Meanwhile, Mick struggled in his first three seasons in F1 racing for Haas. For 2023, he has joined Mercedes in a reserve driver role while he waits for another chance to secure a racing seat in a competitive car.