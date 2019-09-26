Michelle Obama is not the one to hold back when it comes to praising her friends for their good deeds. In the latest, the former First Lady of the United States took to Instagram to praise the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and called her an "inspiration" to many.

Michelle Obama praised the British royal for the work she is doing during her royal tour of Africa and called her a "friend" and a "thoughtful leader who is making the world better".

"Thank you to my friend, Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex, a thoughtful leader who is breaking the mold and making our world better for it. Whether meeting with our Obama Foundation Leaders or helping girls around the world seek the education they deserve, she is an inspiration to so many," the 55-year-old wrote on Instagram along with a picture of Markle with Obama Foundation leaders.

Meghan spent significant time talking with a group of seven Obama Foundation leaders in Cape Town on Tuesday. The non-profit organisation's Africa program is building a network of innovative changemakers to drive positive change in their communities, continent and the world.

The Obama Foundation shared the same photograph on Twitter and wrote their leaders met with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, at a "reception celebrating young people who are building a brighter future for the continent."

Yesterday in Cape Town, several of our #ObamaLeaders met with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at a reception celebrating young people who are building a brighter future for the continent. pic.twitter.com/LMxxq2p2vq — The Obama Foundation (@ObamaFoundation) September 25, 2019

The former FLOTUS is known for her work for girl's education worldwide. She also championed the cause in the White House with the "Let Girls Learn Initiative" during her tenure as the First Lady. She has now collaborated with Duchess Meghan with whom she shares a close bond.

Markle had recently interviewed the mother-of-two for her guest-edited September issue of British Vogue where they discussed motherhood and humanitarian work, reports Harpers Bazaar.

The duo -- Obama and the duchess met previously in December last year. This was when the former FLOTUS was promoting her book "Becoming" during an interview with Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie in London.