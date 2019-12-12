Comedian-actor Ellen DeGeneres is busy spreading gifts and happiness to unsuspecting recipients as a part of her holiday special "Ellen's Greatest Night of Giveaways" of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," and she had a little bit of help from her friend Michelle Obama.

Children and teachers at Randle Highlands Elementary School in Washington, D.C. were in for a huge surprise when the former first lady arrived on their doorstep. The episode which was aired on NBC on Tuesday was filmed in October, reports The Washington Post.

In the episode, Obama is seen walking into the drab computer lab at Randle Highlands Elementary. A young girl who was busy working on her laptop is left in the sweetest shock, as she shouts "Obaaamaa", before covering her mouth in shock and exclaiming "Oh my gosh. Oh my gosh. Oh my gosh." A teacher was also left frozen in shock when they spotted the former FLOTUS.

The students at Randle Highlands Elementary School are mostly black and low-income families. Nearly 65 percent are considered at-risk, meaning they are in foster care, homeless or the families qualify for public assistance. The principal, Kristie Edwards, interacts with the former first lady in the segment and reveals that teachers use their own money to help students, take families grocery shopping and purchase classroom supplies. The campus also has a laundry machine that ensures clean clothes for students.

I had so much fun putting a smile on all of these little faces from Randle Highlands Elementary School in Washington, D.C. Thanks to the @TheEllenShow for letting me be a part of #EllensGreatestNight!pic.twitter.com/3lOWaUAqQY — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) December 11, 2019

However, the students and the teachers were unsuspecting of the huge gift they were about to receive and were recorded shouting as Obama announced Ellen gifted the school $100,000 in cash, Macs and a new outdoor basketball court.

"Ellen is giving you guys $100,000 to help you cover whatever expenses that you have for the school, whether it's the food pantry or whether it's computer programs, we hope that this will make sure you that you won't have to go into your pockets any longer for these kids," the mother-of-three told the principal.

The 55-year-old later addressed the students in a speech at the school's packed gymnasium and said: "When I look out at all of you, I see a room full of future doctors and teachers and engineers and presidents. And I want to make sure that you have the tools you need right now to help make that happen."