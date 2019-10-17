A hypothetical poll from New Hampshire shows former first lady of the US, Michelle Obama to be the front-runner for the 2020 elections, despite her announcement that she has no interest in running for the highest office.

A Franklin Pierce University-Boston Herald poll conducted from October 9 to 13 has found that if the former FLOTUS were to enter the 2020 New Hampshire Democratic primary race, she would be leading all Democratic candidates.She would also garner 26 percent of the votes for herself in the northeastern state.

"If Michelle Obama were to enter the race, it would change things dramatically. Twenty-six percent of Democrats would vote for her, making her the new front-runner," pollster R. Kelly Myers wrote in the report.

Under this scenario, the 55-year-old would be ahead of current front-runners Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren by six percentage points. She would take four percentage points from Bernie Sanders as well, reports Boston Herald.

The poll was conducted between October 9 and 13, with 422 likely Democratic primary voters in New Hampshire questioned about their preferences in a telephonic conversation.

The author whose memoir "Becoming" instantly became a best-seller, has made it clear on multiple occasions that she will not be running for the office. In an interview with The National in August, the mother-of-two said she is eager to do a lot of work to make the country a better place, but sitting in the White House is not one of them.

"There are so many ways to improve this country and build a better world, and I keep doing plenty of them, from working with young people to helping families lead healthier lives. But sitting behind the desk in the Oval Office will never be one of them. It's just not for me," the mother-of-two said.

According to Boston Herald, the poll results have some disturbing news for President Donald Trump, who is still a strong contender in Republicans but is down by two points, compared with his earlier 81 percent approval.

"However, the percentage of Republican voters who would vote for Trump if the primary were held today was 88 percent a month ago, and 71 percent today, a 17-point decline," the pollster explained in the report.

Meanwhile, the current three front-runners attacking each other publicly is sending out warning signals for the Democrats for the upcoming 2020 general elections.